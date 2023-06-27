How to watch The Bachelorette 2023 online - live stream season 20 from anywhere

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 online

In the US, The Bachelorette is broadcast through ABC; alternatively, you can stream it the channel live through Fubo TV or Hulu + Live TV. Canadians can watch it with City TV or City TV Plus, while episodes will episodes will be added to Hayu in the UK. Travelling away from home? A VPN will let you reconnect to your usual streaming service.

Georgia native Charity Lawson is finally getting her chance to find Mr Right. After landing fourth place in last season of The Bachelor, she’ll be getting familiar with 25 dashing contestants and looking to find one worthy of receiving her final rose. Host Jesse Palmer returns to guide Lawson through this rollercoaster journey, and you can catch all the drama with our guide below explaining how to watch The Bachelorette season 20 online.

Lawson, a child and family therapist, made it all the way to the hometown dates episode of Zach Shallcross’s season before being eliminated. Now she’s the one breaking hearts and dishing out the red roses. “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my live,” she said, “and it blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

And there's a large pool of high-achieving hunks for Lawson to choose from. Might firefighter Aaron Schwartzman set her heart aflutter? Or will she go weak at the knees for 29-year-old yacht captain Michael Barbour? Then there’s integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubek, underwater welder John Henry Spurlock, and the possibility of a future in Hawaii with pro tennis player Joey Graziadei?

One things for sure: there’ll be more than enough shocking exits and clever twists to bowl over Bachelor Nation fans. Read on for how to watch The Bachelorette season 20 online.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2023 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when The Bachelorette 2023 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the interpersonal drama thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream The Bachelorette online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Bachelorette 2023 from abroad

How to watch The Bachelorette 2023 FREE online in the US

Charity Lawson will be looking to find her "happily ever after" when The Bachelorette season 20 debuts on ABC Monday, June 26 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with new episodes of the show at the same time each week. If you don't have cable, you'll find each episode added to ABC's catch-up service a day after its initial broadcast. And, if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch The Bachelorette 2023 without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of The Bachelorette, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC – a channel some of its rivals don't offer. It's a comprehensive cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Pro plan packed with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $74.99 a month – and that's only after you've enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal. You can also watch The Bachelorette online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast from $69.99 a month. Alternatively, watch episodes a day later with a standard Hulu plan. That's only $7.99 and offers a 30-day free trial to new subscribers.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2023 FREE online in Canada

Canadian fans of the franchise can enjoy The Bachelorette season 20 on City TV, starting from Monday, June 26 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. That’s the same date and time as its US release. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after they air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. Alternatively, cord-cutters can add the CityTV Plus channel through their Amazon Prime membership to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first 30 days and then CA$4.99 a month thereafter. And if you're out of the country when The Bachelorette airs, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2023 online in the UK

If you don’t mind waiting a few days for episodes to arrive, then Hayu, the specialist reality TV streaming service, will provide brand-new episodes of The Bachelorette from Wednesday, June 28 in the UK. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month (and you can save more with a 6 or 12-month plan) and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Below Deck, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it 100% free thanks to its 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can also add the Hayu channel to your package.

