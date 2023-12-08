Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream

You can watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth just below.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth preview

One of the Premier League's form teams is in action at Old Trafford on Saturday, and it isn't Man Utd. Bournemouth have won three of their last four (and four of their last six), and they're up against a Red Devils team that's chronically inconsistent, but coming off their standout performance of the season.

This clash gives both teams the chance to hit what would be major milestones. Though Man Utd are in sixth place and in a semi-permanent state of crisis, three points would see them match Man City's haul. Bournemouth, meanwhile, would pull further away from the relegation battle with a victory, and go level on points with Chelsea.

He doesn't get the plaudits but Scott McTominay once again proved his worth on Wednesday, with a two-goal, match-winning display against Chelsea. The Scotland international is Man Utd's top scorer this term – not bad for a midfield enforcer that the club tried desperately to offload in the summer.

From genuine relegation candidates to top-half hopefuls, the Andoni Iraola effect has finally taken hold of Bournemouth. After a quiet start to his Cherries career, Luis Sinisterra has emerged as a reliable game-breaker, and Kieffer Moore breaking a 17-game duck to seal victory over Crystal Palace in midweek can only bode well.

Watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. While Peacock TV will live stream the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, some fixtures will instead be shown exclusively on NBC, USA Network or CNBC. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Man Utd vs Bournemouth in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Man Utd vs Bournemouth is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth on Fubo while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Man Utd vs Bournemouth is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN if you're travelling abroad.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth: live stream in India