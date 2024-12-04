Missed out on Sky's Cyber Monday deals? Don't worry, there's an even cheaper and better new Netflix package

Black Friday may be behind us with Cyber Monday streaming deals slowly fading in the rear view, but the deals just keep on coming. After some excellent Sky offerings over the weekend, Sky has now unveiled a brand new entry-level package, which is perfect for those looking to upgrade their streaming game.

The new deal brings together some of the best TV out there bundling over 100 channels, including Sky Atlantic, with Netflix and Discovery Plus for just £15 a month (in a 24-month contract) and is available to new customers with either Sky Stream or Sky Glass.

Sky 'Essential TV' package: was £21.99 per month now £15 at Sky

Get a subscription to Sky Atlantic, Netflix and Discovery Plus, as well as access to channels like BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky News and Sky Arts, in one neat subscription package when you purchase a Sky Stream device. Just be aware that this deal is only for new customers and you have to sign up to a 24-month contract to lock in this low price. If you don't think you'll likely keep this subscription for that long, then you can also get a 31-day rolling contract for £18.

Sky Stream, aka one of the best streaming devices, is the broadcaster’s plug and play option that streams all your content straight over Wi-Fi and connecting to your existing set. Meanwhile, Sky Glass is a UHD Quantum Dot TV with a Dolby Atmos soundbar and Sky TV built in.

Both options offer viewers all their streaming apps in one place, as well as voice control, meaning you don’t even need the remote to find the movies and shows you love. Going for the Sky Glass option will cost an additional £14 a month, but streamlines everything into one gorgeous TV set.

What other Sky bundles are there?

Sky is still offering its 'Ultimate' bundle, which includes everything in the 'Essential' pack, plus even more Sky channels such as Sky Max, Sky Comedy and Sky Showcase.

If you don’t want to commit to any lengthy contracts, both the 'Essential' and 'Ultimate' packages are available on a 31-day rolling basis for just a few quid more at £18 and £25, respectively.

Even better, you can now check out all the tech before you buy, thanks to Sky’s brand new partnership with Currys. All the above deals are available in store, so if you’d sooner shop on the high street than over the phone or online, you can pop along to your nearest store and enjoy the same great value deals you’d get direct from Sky.

With the festive season well and truly here, the timing of Sky’s absolute bargain bundle deal couldn’t be better. Netflix have stuffed our stocking full of Christmas offerings this year, with the likes of Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen and Our Little Secret starring Christmas queen herself Lindsay Lohan. There’s also festive actioner Carry-On (which isn’t linked to the Boxing Day favourite comedy series) and spy thriller Black Doves.

Sky Atlantic meanwhile have plenty to binge over the holidays with Dune: Prophecy and Day of the Jackal topping our Christmas list. You can also enjoy some old favourites from the prestige TV world such as Game of Thrones, The Leftovers and The Sopranos as well as newer hits like House of the Dragon and Succession. But that’s not all, because with Discovery Plus now included in Sky’s bundles you can spend your festive down time enjoying some of the best lifestyle, nature and reality shows out there.

It’s a bargain price for endless amounts of TV to see you through the festive period and beyond, so give a gift to yourself this Christmas and unwrap one of the best deals we’ve seen in ages.

