How to watch women's Speed Climbing final day at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Women's speed climbing final day broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Gold medal winner Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw reacts after winning the Women's speed climbing European Championships ahead of the women's Speed Climbing final day at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch women's speed climbing final day at Olympics 2024 in an event that's even faster than the 100m sprint, and promises a climax just as exciting as Noah Lyles' win on Sunday. Below we have all the information on how to watch women's speed climbing final day at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Favorites don't come much hotter than Polish climber Aleksandra Miroslaw. Having disappointingly missed out three years ago when her bouldering saw her drop out of the combined sport climbing medal places, she's come to Paris to win the new, dedicated speed climb.

And she certainly let the competition feel the full force of her intentions during Monday's qualifiers – the two-time world champion set a brand new world record, summiting the 15m wall in a staggering 6.06 seconds to smash her own mark... again!

As well as the wall itself, she now needs to navigate quarter- and semi-finals, before having her chance at the shot at gold. Sternest competition is likely to come from her fellow Poles, with 2021 world champ Natalia Kalucka qualifying with a very strong 6.38 seconds. But all eight remaining climbers managed times under seven seconds, with American Emma Hunt, Chinese duo Yafei Zhou and Lijuan Dengand, and current world champion Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi all in the quarters, too.

Here's where to watch women's speed climbing final day and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch women's speed climbing final day at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 7
  • Finals start: 6.35am ET / 11.35am BST

Best free streams

FREE women's speed climbing final day Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch women's speed climbing final day at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic women's speed climbing final day.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic women's speed climbing final day for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch women's speed climbing final day Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The women's speed climbing final day live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and E! in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch women's speed climbing final day Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic women's speed climbing final day broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's speed climbing final day for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's speed climbing final day free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the women's speed climbing final day at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic women's speed climbing final day takes place on Wednesday, August 7.

Start times are at approximately 6.35am ET / 11.35am BST, with the gold medal final taking place at 6.54am ET / 11.54am BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's speed climbing final day on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

