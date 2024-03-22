Vermont vs Duke live stream: watch the First Round at March Madness 2024

No. 13 plays No. 4 in the First Round of March Madness 2024 as the Vermont Catamounts take on the Duke Blue Devils at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, in the South Regional.

Vermont vs Duke TV channel and streaming info Vermont vs Duke is on CBS in the US. Tip-off is 7.10pm ET / 11.10pm GMT on March 22.

No. 13 seed Vermont take on No. 4 seed Duke tonight. After winning eight straight America East regular-season titles, Vermont secured their 10th bid in the last 20 NCAA tournaments. The Catamounts have developed a defensive style which enables them to control the tempo of games but against a significantly more physical and larger opponent they will struggle to hold Duke off.

On the other side, the Duke Blue Devils need no introduction. A perennial powerhouse in college basketball, Duke boasts a passionate fan base. According to Duke coach, Jon Scheyer, the team have been too slow to start from tip-off and said practices have included simulating the start of games. Duke senior guard Jeremy Roach is targeting a solid showing in his last dance.

"We have really the best — I think the best team in the country just talent-wise," the senior told NBC. "I mean obviously talent can get you so far, but you gotta compete every day and I think that's just the been the biggest thing for us just competing for all 40 minutes."

Watch March Madness 2024 in the US

All First Four games are on TruTV, but the March Madness 2024 TV schedule is a tricky one with games spread across four TV channels. Here's your best options..

What TV channels do I need to watch March Madness 2024?

All men's March Madness games are shown on TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. The first three are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and are available on Max as well as your regular cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, you can get CBS through the likes of FuboTV and YouTube TV. It's also worth knowing that all March Madness 2024 CBS games will also be show on Paramount Plus, though you need Paramount Plus with Showtime package which is $11.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch March Madness 2024 without cable?

US viewers at home can get all of the TV channels without signing up to a cable TV package. How? With a cable replacement service:

Sling is a great option as it includes TruTV, TBS and TNT in its Blue plan. Prices start from $40/month and new users get 50% off their first month. Sling doesn't include CBS, so you'll need a Paramout Plus ($11.99) subscription too.

Fubo is another good option. The Pro Plan isn't cheap (currently $59.99/month) but it gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. New users get 7-day free trial.

Max is another great option for March Madness 2024 because it currently includes the B/R Sports add-on for free which brings access to TruTV, TBS and TNT all for just $9.99 per month. Throw in Paramout Plus ($11.99) and you've got the lot, and with no long contract either.

Watch March Madness 2024 worldwide

Sky Sports has the rights to March Madness 2024 in the UK but has not announced its schedule of matches yet. It doesn't appear that Sky will be broadcasting anything even close to all of the games.

To watch March Madness 2024 in Canada it's TSN and Bell Media. TSN Plus gets you all of the First Four but the schedule is unconfirmed for the rest of the tournament with many games likely to appear on the TSN cable channels instead.

For Australian basketball fans Foxtel and Kayo are your go-to platforms for March Madness with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $25 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

Americans abroad can still watch every March Madness 2024 game from anywhere with a VPN and their usual US streaming service subscription. Full details on how just below.

Watch March Madness 2024 from anywhere

Geo-blocking makes it tricky to watch a March Madness 2024 live stream when you're away from home but you can get round that problem with a VPN. A VPN can make it appear as if you're in any country you choose.

