How to watch USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Kathryn Plummer of Team United States handles the ball ahead of the USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Watch USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final as Team USA go for gold. Below we have all the information on how to watch the women’s volleyball final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Italy, the No.1-ranked team in the world, breezed into the final after dispatching Turkey 3-0. Paola Egonu was the star of the show as she fired an impressive 24 winners. The Italians will hope for another monster display from the versatile opposite as well as Paola Egonu, who has been the standout player throughout the entire tournament. 

Italy will certainly need to be at their very best to overcome a USA team that are determined to retain the title they won three years ago in Tokyo. Led by the supremely talented duo of Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner, they secured a thrilling five-set win over Brazil in the semi-finals. If the rookie outside hitters are on form in the final then it could be a tough evening for the Italians. 

Here's where to watch the U.S. vs Italy women’s volleyball final and all the 2024 Olympic volleyball live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Women’s Volleyball Final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 11
  • Start time: 7am ET / 12pm BST

Best free streams

FREE USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the women’s volleyball final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final live stream from Olympics 2024 will be shown exlcusively on Peacock in the US. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch USA vs Italy 2024 Olympic women’s volleyball final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women’s volleyball final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final at the 2024 Olympics?

The USA vs Italy 2024 Olympic women’s volleyball final takes place on Sunday, August 11 at 7am ET / 12pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic USA vs Italy women’s volleyball final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

