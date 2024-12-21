Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters

Can Spurs put a dent in the Reds' title charge?

Son Heung-Min and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates celebrate a goal in a match against Manchester United
(Image credit: Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Sunday's Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream sees the title contenders from Merseyside take on a home side who have been inconsistent but sometimes dangerous, and are coming off a mid-week win. Here we have all the details on how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool anywhere in the world with information on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Spurs continue to confound this season losing as many as they win and throwing away leads when they seem to be in control of games. Their last league tie will certainly have boosted confidence, though, putting five past Southampton at St Mary's last Sunday, and backing that up with a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Thursday. But Liverpool will put up a much tougher test, particularly considering Andy Robertson was able to serve his one-match suspension against the Saints in midweek.

Compared to their first 13 Premier League games of the season, which yielded 11 wins, Liverpool have hit something of a sticky spot in their last two. Back-to-back draws away to Newcastle and at home to Fulham last weekend have slowed the Reds' seemingly unstoppable march to the Premier League title, and their last visit to this part of north London back in September 2023 ended in a 2-1 defeat. Can they get back to winning ways this time?

Here's where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs Liverpool stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

When does Tottenham vs Liverpool start?

Tottenham vs Liverpool kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, December 22.

That's 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Tottenham vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

