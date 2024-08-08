How to watch Serbia vs USA at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time for Men's Water Polo Semi Final

Serbia vs USA men's water polo TV channels and free streams

Hannes Daube of Team USA battles for the ball ahead of the Serbia vs USA Men's Water Polo Semi Final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Watch Serbia vs USA at Olympics 2024 for a men's water polo semi final clash between two teams that must surely feel that this is their title to lose. Below we have all the information on how to watch Serbia vs USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Serbia, the back-to-back reigning champions, secured their place in the last four with a last-gasp Hail Mary. There were just three seconds on the clock when Nikola Jaksic's long-range potshot straight from the restart – Greece having evened the scores seconds earlier – pinged off the crossbar and skipped over the line. Little wonder people are beginning to talk about destiny.

USA had to do things the hard way, coming back from 5-2 down to beat Australia on penalties after Johnny Hooper was sent off for a violence foul. Hannes Daube and Alex Bowen dragged them back into the game with two goals apiece, but goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg was inspired, saving two penalties to allow Marko Vavic to administer the winning blow. Here's where to watch Serbia vs USA and all 2024 Olympic live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Serbia vs USA at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 9
  • Serbia vs USA start: 8.35am ET / 1.35pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Serbia vs USA live stream broadcasters

You can watch Serbia vs USA at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Serbia vs USA in the men's water polo.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's water polo for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Serbia vs USA live streams in the US

The Serbia vs USA live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Serbia vs USA live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Serbia vs USA broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Serbia vs USA for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free Serbia vs USA men's water polo semi-final live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Serbia vs USA water polo at the 2024 Olympics?

The Serbia vs USA men's water polo semi final takes place at 8.35am ET / 1.35pm BST on Friday, August 9.

Serbia vs USA is available on Peacock in the USA, and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Serbia vs USA for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch Serbia vs USA on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

