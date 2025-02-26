Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg online

How-to
By
published

In-form Takefusa Kubo could haunt his old club

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City
(Image credit: Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams, as La Real look to enact a touch of revenge in the Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, February 26
  • Start time: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE

In Spain, football fans can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid free online via the RTVE Play free streaming service.

Traveling outside Spain? Use NordVPN to unblock RTVE Play and watch your usual Copa del Rey stream as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.39 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream is on ESPN+ in the States.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month, while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Not in the UK right now? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

When does Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid start?

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT on Wednesday, February 26, which is 7.30am AEDT / 9.30am NZDT on Thursday, February 27 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.

Official Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Kevin Leung, Stephanie Berger and Mary Zheng in conversation on the beach in Survivor 48

How to watch Survivor 48 online from anywhere
AIX Racing team member looks on during Formula 2 testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of F1 testing in Bahrain

F1 testing live stream: Watch Formula 1 pre-season testing online
PhysX 5.0

Nvidia retiring PhysX for its RTX 5000 GPUs has made some gamers furious - but I don't think it's a complete dealbreaker
See more latest