Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg online

The Basque club hit the woodwork three times in their previous meeting this season, only for Real Madrid to snatch all three points with a pair of penalties. Imanol Alguacil's men are in superb form, at Reale Arena in particular, where they've won five in a row and 11 of 13, with former Blanco Takefusa Kubo hitting a purple patch.
Carlo Ancelotti is without two key men in Kylian Mbappe and Thibaut Courtois, so the return of Jude Bellingham comes as especially good news. His midfield battle with Martin Zubimendi could well shape tonight's game.
Here's where to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere, including free options.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Quick Guide
Key dates
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Start time: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT
Best live streams
- FREE: RTVE Play (Spain)
- ESPN+ (US)
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE
In Spain, football fans can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid free online via the RTVE Play free streaming service.
Traveling outside Spain? Use NordVPN to unblock RTVE Play and watch your usual Copa del Rey stream as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch any Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams in the US
The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream is on ESPN+ in the States.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month, while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.
On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK
Premier Sports is broadcasting Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live in the UK.
Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.
Not in the UK right now? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
When does Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid start?
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT on Wednesday, February 26, which is 7.30am AEDT / 9.30am NZDT on Thursday, February 27 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.
Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.
Official Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region
Africa
The Copa del Rey broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Copa del Rey 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo.
MBC has the Copa del Rey TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia.
And in the following countries Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania.
Americas
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Copa del Rey in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV.
DirectTV has the Copa del Rey 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Copa del Rey live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Brazil.
Europe
The Copa del Rey will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
DAZN in Austria will show coverage of Copa del Rey 2025.
- Bulgaria
bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Copa del Rey live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Copa del Rey on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view Copa del Rey 2025 on Cablenet Sports 2 in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Copa del Rey will be shown on Nova Sport 4 in Czechia.
- Denmark
Fans in Denmark can watch the Copa del Rey on Sport LIVE.
- France
There will be coverage of Copa del Rey 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot.
- Germany
In Germany, the Copa del Rey rights are owned by DAZN.
- Netherlands
In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Copa del Rey.
- Norway
Norwegians wanting to watch Copa del Rey 2025 should head to VG+.
- Poland
In Poland the rights for Copa del Rey 2025 are held by Eleven Sports.
- Serbia, Slovenia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Copa del Rey in Serbia and Slovenia.
- Spain
In its native Spain the Copa del Rey will be shown by free-to-air RTVE.
- Sweden
Swedes who fancy a bit of Copa del Rey action will need to switch on to Sport Bladet Play.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Copa del Rey on DAZN.
Asia
- India
FanCode is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster for India.
- Indonesia
Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Copa del Rey 2025 games.
Middle East
MBC is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch Copa del Rey live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
