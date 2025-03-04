PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online, worldwide streaming info, kick off time

Former Spurs man Ivan Perisic is on fire for PSV Eindhoven

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream has taken on all-or-nothing significance, with both teams now gambling on Europe, having fallen away domestically. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSV vs Arsenal from anywhere on Tuesday, March 4.

PSV Eindhoven came from behind to eliminate Juventus and reach the last 16, with former Tottenham man Ivan Perisic, at the ripe old age of 36, lighting up both legs of the playoff. Domestically, the 1988 European Cup champions have taken their eye off the ball spectacularly, drawing three and losing two of their last five. In Europe however, Peter Bosz's men have gone 15 games unbeaten at Philips Stadion.

Arsenal too are pinning all of their hopes for the campaign on Champions League success, though missed opportunities in successive transfer windows have blunted their attacking threat. Mikel Merino, who hasn't been getting minutes in his preferred midfield role all season, is now their main striker.

Here's where to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams online from anywhere.

Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal for free?

PSV vs Arsenal is streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

ABROAD? Football fans from Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any PSV vs Arsenal stream

This handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semi-finals, PSV vs Arsenal being this week's pick.

Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.

New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Prime Video from abroad while you're away from home.

Official PSV vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is PSV vs Arsenal?

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 4 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

