PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online, worldwide streaming info, kick off time
Former Spurs man Ivan Perisic is on fire for PSV Eindhoven
- Stream on Paramount+ (US) and Prime Video (UK)
- PSV vs Arsenal kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT
- Stream it free on Tabii (Turkey only)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 70%)
The PSV vs Arsenal live stream has taken on all-or-nothing significance, with both teams now gambling on Europe, having fallen away domestically. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSV vs Arsenal from anywhere on Tuesday, March 4.
PSV Eindhoven came from behind to eliminate Juventus and reach the last 16, with former Tottenham man Ivan Perisic, at the ripe old age of 36, lighting up both legs of the playoff. Domestically, the 1988 European Cup champions have taken their eye off the ball spectacularly, drawing three and losing two of their last five. In Europe however, Peter Bosz's men have gone 15 games unbeaten at Philips Stadion.
Arsenal too are pinning all of their hopes for the campaign on Champions League success, though missed opportunities in successive transfer windows have blunted their attacking threat. Mikel Merino, who hasn't been getting minutes in his preferred midfield role all season, is now their main striker.
Here's where to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams online from anywhere.
Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal for free?
PSV vs Arsenal is streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.
How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams in the US
The PSV vs Arsenal live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.
How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams in the UK
The PSV vs Arsenal live stream is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semi-finals, PSV vs Arsenal being this week's pick.
Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.
New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.
Official PSV vs Arsenal broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for PSV vs Arsenal, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including PSV vs Arsenal, are exclusive to Disney+.
Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for PSV vs Arsenal for your country below.
- Austria
Sky Sport in Austria will show PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will be showing PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between PSV vs Arsenal on Arena Sport:
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
- Bulgaria
Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of PSV vs Arsenal.
- Cyprus
You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSV vs Arsenal game, on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Denmark, Iceland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSV vs Arsenal game, on Viaplay:
Denmark and Sweden.
In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Fans in the following countries can watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport:
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- Finland
There will be coverage of PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo.
- France
There will be coverage of PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday).
PSV vs Arsenal will be on DAZN.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal.
- Hungary
RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary.
RTL is home to the PSV vs Arsenal fixture.
- Ireland
RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Ireland.
Amazon Prime will be showing PSV vs Arsenal.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime.
PSV vs Arsenal will be shown on Sky Italia.
- Netherlands
Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal.
- Norway
TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including PSV vs Arsenal.
- Portugal
DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal, which of course includes PSV vs Arsenal.
- Poland
TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including PSV vs Arsenal.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport.
Blue Sport will show PSV vs Arsenal.
- Turkey
Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal.
- Ukraine
Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including PSV vs Arsenal.
Asia
Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼
- China
In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and CCTV.
Both will be showing PSV vs Arsenal.
- Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand
The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including PSV vs Arsenal:
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including PSV vs Arsenal, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Japan
Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal, in Japan.
- Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including PSV vs Arsenal, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports:
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
- Macau
iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes PSV vs Arsenal.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes PSV vs Arsenal.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV, which includes PSV vs Arsenal.
Oceania
Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼
- Australia
Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including PSV vs Arsenal. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
This, of course, includes the PSV vs Arsenal fixture.
Middle East
Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼
beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for PSV vs Arsenal.
You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
What time is PSV vs Arsenal?
The PSV vs Arsenal live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 4 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.
Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).
