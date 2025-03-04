PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online, worldwide streaming info, kick off time

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream has taken on all-or-nothing significance, with both teams now gambling on Europe, having fallen away domestically. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSV vs Arsenal from anywhere on Tuesday, March 4.

PSV Eindhoven came from behind to eliminate Juventus and reach the last 16, with former Tottenham man Ivan Perisic, at the ripe old age of 36, lighting up both legs of the playoff. Domestically, the 1988 European Cup champions have taken their eye off the ball spectacularly, drawing three and losing two of their last five. In Europe however, Peter Bosz's men have gone 15 games unbeaten at Philips Stadion.

Arsenal too are pinning all of their hopes for the campaign on Champions League success, though missed opportunities in successive transfer windows have blunted their attacking threat. Mikel Merino, who hasn't been getting minutes in his preferred midfield role all season, is now their main striker.

Here's where to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams online from anywhere.

Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal for free?

PSV vs Arsenal is streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

ABROAD? Football fans from Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any PSV vs Arsenal stream

This handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The PSV vs Arsenal live stream is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prime Video are newcomers to the Champions League streaming scene, and will show one match every Tuesday of the competition up until the semi-finals, PSV vs Arsenal being this week's pick.

Prime Video comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99/month or £95/year. You can also take out a standalone Prime Video subscription for £5.99/month, which won't give you any of the Prime delivery perks.

New to Prime? Good news because new customers can try out the service totally free with their 30-day free trial.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Prime Video from abroad while you're away from home.

Official PSV vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for PSV vs Arsenal, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including PSV vs Arsenal, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for PSV vs Arsenal for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between PSV vs Arsenal on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of PSV vs Arsenal. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSV vs Arsenal game, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSV vs Arsenal game, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of PSV vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). PSV vs Arsenal will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the PSV vs Arsenal fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Ireland. Amazon Prime will be showing PSV vs Arsenal. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. PSV vs Arsenal will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including PSV vs Arsenal. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal, which of course includes PSV vs Arsenal. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including PSV vs Arsenal. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show PSV vs Arsenal. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including PSV vs Arsenal.

Asia

Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and CCTV. Both will be showing PSV vs Arsenal. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including PSV vs Arsenal: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including PSV vs Arsenal, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including PSV vs Arsenal, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including PSV vs Arsenal, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes PSV vs Arsenal. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes PSV vs Arsenal. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV, which includes PSV vs Arsenal.

Oceania

Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including PSV vs Arsenal. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This, of course, includes the PSV vs Arsenal fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more PSV vs Arsenal streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for PSV vs Arsenal. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is PSV vs Arsenal? The PSV vs Arsenal live stream kicks off on Tuesday, March 4 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch PSV vs Arsenal on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).