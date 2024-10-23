Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2024: how to watch the cricket live stream from Rawalpindi

The Pakistan vs England live stream between October 24 – 28, 2024 is the third and final that will decide this fascinating Test series. This time, the players have moved away from Multan and will compete at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The series is tantalisingly poised at 1-1 after the hosts recovered from a huge defeat in the first Test to win the second. England will be concerned that their penchant for collapsing quickly was once again on show as batter after batter tried to sweep their side to victory and was caught out by some good spin bowling. Jack Leach was one of the strongest performers for the visitors, and will likely play a crucial role once again.

That pitch in Rawalpindi looks more likely to have some life in it - there have been images showing heaters and windbreaks being used to wear it down. Both Shan Masood and Ben Stokes will be very keen to win the toss once again. Can Pakistan finally claim a series win?

Read on to find out where to watch Pakistan vs England streams online from anywhere.

Watch PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Oct 24 -28

Pakistan vs England start time: 1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT. Best free stream Tamasha (Pakistan)

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the US

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test at Rawalpindi 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the UK

Pakistan vs England is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month.

Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of Pakistan vs England live from Rawalpindi.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Pakistan vs England live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Try streaming service Kayo Sports – from $25/month after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you are traveling to Australia, you can use NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your usual subscription service while Down Under.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the Pakistan vs England test series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 Pakistan vs England series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Pakistan

Free-to-air PTV Sports shares the Test series coverage with A-Sports and Ten Sports. However, it looks like the 3rd Test will be live streamed on Tamasha.

Can I watch Pakistan vs England for free? Yes! Tamasha be live streaming England's 3rd Test against Pakistan for free. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Pakistan vs England 3rd Test at Rawalpindi 2024? The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test takes place 1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT on October 24-28