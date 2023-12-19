Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final online

Watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream

Looking for a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream? This match is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers a free trial to new users. If you live in Australia but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham where you are, take a look below.

Liverpool vs West Ham: preview

If there's one team that knows how to win the Carabao Cup it's Liverpool. The Reds have lifted the trophy a record nine times and will have an eye on making that ten this season considering the other teams left in the competition. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Leicester at home in the third round, before setting up this quarter-final by beating Bournemouth 2-1 at the start of November. Can they take a step towards a 14th final appearance by winning here?

West Ham have never won the Carabao Cup, but having lifted last season's Europa Conference League trophy David Moyes' side now have a taste for silverware. The Hammers haven't had an easy run to the quarter-finals either. The third-round draw was kind in pitting them against League One side Lincoln City, but that merely set up a tie at home to Arsenal, a game that West Ham won convincingly. Goals from Kudus, Bowen and an own-goal by Ben White meant Odegaard's 95th-minute strike was the very definition of a consolation. Is another scalp on the cards at Anfield tonight?

Want to tune in? Of course you do. Here's how to watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream online from wherever you are in the world.

FREE Liverpool vs West Ham live streams

The Carabao Cup is stuck behind a paywall in most countries, though there is a way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham for free.

That's because the game is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year.

Aussie abroad? Use the No.1 streaming VPN to unblock your usual coverage from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs West Ham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the Carabao Cup game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global Liverpool vs West Ham live streams

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: live stream in the US without cable

ESPN Plus is showing Liverpool vs West Ham, along with every Carabao Cup game this season. Kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. The streaming service also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: how to watch online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Liverpool vs West Ham in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every Carabao Cup game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Can you watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the UK?

Yes. Liverpool vs West Ham is on Sky Sports and Sky Sports UHDR in the UK. Outside the UK? While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: live stream in Australia