Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch an Ireland vs England live stream as the visitors face a tough start to their Six Nations campaign when they take on the two-time defending champions. Below we have all the info on how to watch England vs Ireland from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Despite being the defending champions and the top-ranked side competing in the Six Nations, many consider Ireland to be second favorites behind France. This is largely due to some below-par performances in Autumn and the fact that head coach Andy Farrell has been seconded to the British and Irish Lions. However, the talented Irish squad will take some stopping and will be desperate to avenge last year’s agonising defeat to England.

There’s no doubt that the pressure is growing on Steve Borthwick after a disappointing 2024. England managed to win just five of 12 Test matches, finishing third in last year’s Six Nations and losing three of their four Autumn Internationals. In a worrying habit of losing close games, they will need to make the most of their opportunities in Dublin and will be hoping for big performances from scrum-half Alex Mitchell and fly-half Marcus Smith.

Here's where to watch Ireland vs England online from anywhere — including free options. Plus, don't miss any of the action with our full guide to how to watch the Six Nations 2025.

Watch Ireland vs England Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 7.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) Watch free stream ITVX (UK)

Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Ireland vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs England for free on ITVX in the UK and on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Use a VPN to watch any Ireland vs England stream

If you're away from home whilst Ireland vs England is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Ireland vs England live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including Ireland vs England, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Ireland vs England live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

For the Ireland vs England game, you can watch on ITV and via its streaming platform ITVX.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

ITV is a free service, though in order to use it, you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Ireland vs England live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations, including Ireland vs England, in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs England live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch Ireland vs England rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)