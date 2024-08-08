How to watch Hungary vs Croatia at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time for Men's Water Polo Semi Final

Hungary vs Croatia TV channels and free streams

Maro Jokovic shoots the ball in the men's water polo ahead of the Hungary vs Croatia men's semi-final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty ImagesMaro Jokovic shoots the ball in the men's water polo)
Watch Hungary vs Croatia at Olympics 2024 for a men's water polo semi final encounter between the competition's most successful team, and the world champions. Below we have all the information on how to watch Hungary vs Croatia at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Nine-time Olympic gold medalists Hungary have toiled their way through the tournament, and their victory over Italy was no different. When Zsolt Varga's men failed to capitalize on Francesco Condemi's early red card, it had looked like they were running out of road. However, they almost stole it before Italy forced a penalty shootout, in which Krisztian Manhercz and Soma Vogel came up with the goods. 

The way Croatia dispatched of European champions Spain will have made everyone take notice. The Barracudas shot out of the traps thanks to a quick-fire double from skipper Maro Jokovic within the first minute, leaving the opponents punchdrunk. When they did manage to gain a foothold, Marko Bijac was nearly impermeable, making eight stops. 

Here's where to watch Hungary vs Croatia and all 2024 Olympic Athletics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Hungary vs Croatia at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 9
  • Hungary vs Croatia start: 1.35pm ET / 6.35pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Hungary vs Croatia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Hungary vs Croatia at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Hungary vs Croatia in the men's water polo.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's water polo for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Hungary vs Croatia live streams in the US

The Hungary vs Croatia live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Hungary vs Croatia live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Hungary vs Croatia broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Hungary vs Croatia men's water polo for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free Hungary vs Croatia live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Hungary vs Croatia at the 2024 Olympics?

The Hungary vs Croatia men's water polo semi final takes place at 1.35pm ET / 6.35pm BST on Friday, August 9.

Hungary vs Croatia is available on Peacock in the USA, and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Hungary vs Croatia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch Hungary vs Croatia on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

