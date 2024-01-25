Germany vs Denmark live stream: watch men's EHF Euro 2024 handball semi-finals online

The second semi-final at the men’s EHF Euro 2024 handball competition is Germany vs Denmark. Denmark are hot favorites but German left back Julian Koster reckons the Danes could crack under the pressure. Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE Handball EURO 2024 live stream – no matter where you are in the world.

EHF EURO 2024 live stream Date: January 26, 2024 Time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 6.30am AEDT (Jan 27) Venue: Lanxess-Arena Cologne Live stream: watch FREE on EHFTV Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Denmark are the higher-ranked side, sitting fourth in the table with their opponents in 11. Not only have they picked up three consecutive world titles, they also made it to the Olympic finals in 2016 and 2021. They have never made it to the final of this tournament and would love to put that right.

This match marks the sixth time Germany have made it to the EHF Euro semi-final stage. They won the competition back in 2016.

This time around, the Danes have scored 221 times compared to the Germans' 198 goals. The outcome might seem obvious then, but that is never how these things work out. Furthermore, the tournament taking place in Cologne. Can home advantage swing things?

As with the other semi-final, this match features plenty of stars. Look out for Juri Knorr of Germany, who has scored 43 goals of those 221 198 goals. Mathias Gidsel of Denmark is only a goal behind.

Sunday’s final will decide the EHF Euro 2024 handball, but who is going to be there Read on to find out how you can watch all of the EHF Euro 2024 action live and for FREE.

How to watch Handball European Championships: live stream FREE of charge

While the TV rights to EHF Euro 2024 have been sold to paid-for streaming services in many countries, it's worthing noting that a few lives streams are available, notably:

We have the full list of other EHF 2024 broadcasters below. If your country isn't listed, though, you can watch FREE on EHF TV. Full details just here:

The EHF has made it super easy to tune into the European Handball Championships in most regions by showing live streams of all the EHF EURO 2024 tournament games on FREE EHFTV streaming service. All you need to do is register with EHFTV and away you go. EHFTV is completely FREE to watch. However, the free EHFTV live stream is not available in Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, France, US, UK and other regions where a broadcaster has picked up the rights. Fans in Ireland, for example, can watch free on EHFTV. If you're an Irish handball fan abroad, you will need to use a VPN to log into your EHFTV account while away from home. NB: If you have any problems logging in, you may need to empty the cache on your browser.

How to watch EHF EURO 2024 from outside your country

EHFTV is easily accessible in many countries around the world. However you may find yourself geo-blocked from EHFTV free live streams when travelling abroad. If you'd like to access EHFTV, or any of your regular home streaming service as normal, then use a good VPN.

A good VPN can let you get around these digital borders legally, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping, making everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer.

Use a VPN to live stream 2024 Handball European Championships from anywhere

2024 European Handball Championships TV rights

You can find the 2024 European Handball Championships matches streamed on the following TV services and platforms according to the TV rights listed below.

Albania: Arena Sport

Austria: ORF, DYN

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: RTL, Arena Sport

Czechia: AMC, Czech TV

Denmark (incl. Faroe Islands): TV2 Denmark

Faroe Islands: KVF

France: beIN Sports, TF1

Finland: Viaplay

Georgia: Silknet

Germany: ARD, ZDF, DYN

Greece: Cosmote

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel : Charlton

Italy: pallamano.tv

Japan: DAZN

Montenegro: RTCG, Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo

North Macedonia: MKRTV, Arena Sport

Norway: Viaplay

Poland: Eurosport

Portugal: RTP

Romania: PrimaTV, Digi

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC, RTVS

Slovenia: RTVSLO, Arena Sport

South and Central America: ESPN

Spain: TVE

Switzerland: SRG, DYN

Sweden: Viaplay

Türkiye: beIN Sports

UK: Viaplay

Ukraine: Poverkhnost

USA beIN Sports

EHF EURO 2024 schedule

Friday, January 26

France vs Sweden - 5.45pm CET / 4.45pm GMT / 11:45pm ET / 3.45am AEDT

Germany vs Denmark - 8.30pm CET / 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 6.30am AEDT

Sunday, January 28

Final - 5.45pm CET / 4.45pm GMT / 11:45pm ET / 3.45am AEDT