Colombia vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Colombia vs Ecuador live stream sees these two sides clash at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

Whatever happens here tonight it probably won’t be as dramatic as Colombia’s 3-2 defeat away to Uruguay over the weekend. The visitors were trailing as the game went into stoppage time and thought they’d rescued a point when Andres Gomez equalised in the 96th minute, only for Uruguay's Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte to bag a winner from the edge of the penalty area in the 101st minute of the game. Can Los Cafeteros bounce back on home soil?

Ecuador remain in touch with the top teams in CONMEBOL qualifying after a convincing 4-0 win over Bolivia last week. La Tri had drawn back-to-back games against Paraguay and Uruguay but their job in Guayaquil last Thursday was made much easier when Bolivia’s Jose Sagredo was shown a red card after just 24 minutes. The home side immediately took control, scoring a penalty and plundering three more goals to ensure third-placed Brazil stay just a point ahead.

Here's where to watch Colombia vs Ecuador and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Event date: November 19

Start time: 11pm GMT / 6pm ET (Nov. 19)

Caracol (COL)

FREE Colombia vs Ecuador live stream broadcasters

You can watch Colombia vs Ecuador for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

SBS On Demand – Australia

Official Colombia vs Ecuador broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Colombia vs Ecuador live streams▼ The Colombia vs Ecuador broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Colombia vs Ecuador live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Colombia vs Ecuador live streams▼ Argentina The broadcast rights in Argentina for the Colombia vs Ecuador game belong to DIRECTV Sports. Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Colombia vs Ecuador game in Bolivia, Chile and Peru belong to Disney+ Chile. Brazil A Colombia vs Ecuador live stream in Brazil will be shown on Canais Globo, Sky+, Zapping, Claro TV+ and SporTV. Uruguay The broadcast rights in Uruguay for the Colombia vs Ecuador game belong to DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, USA and Canada Colombia vs Ecuador will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Colombia vs Ecuador live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Colombia vs Ecuador World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Colombia vs Ecuador live streams▼ India In India you can watch a Colombia vs Ecuador live stream via FanCode. In Indonesia, you can watch on Vidio and Indosiar.

Middle East

Click to see more Colombia vs Ecuador live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Colombia vs Ecuador. You can watch Colombia vs Ecuador live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Colombia vs Ecuador live streams▼ Norway Colombia vs Ecuador will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Colombia vs Ecuador will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland. Portugal Sport TV 7 has the rights to air Colombia vs Ecuador in Portugal.

Can I watch Colombia vs Ecuador for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia can watch a Colombia vs Ecuador free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Colombia vs Ecuador free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Colombia vs Ecuador kick off? The Colombia vs Ecuador game takes place at 6pm ET on Tuesday, November 19. That's 11pm GMT in the UK and 10am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in Australia.

Can I watch Colombia vs Ecuador on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).