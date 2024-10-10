Chile vs Brazil live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere
Chile vs Brazil broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
The Chile vs Brazil live stream features A Seleção desperately in need of a return to winning ways amid a poor 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. Below we have all the information on how to watch Chile vs Brazil from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
Chile are struggling after picking up just one win from their eight qualifiers, against Peru who are the only team below them in the standings. Last time out, the 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions became the first team in 67 matches, and three decades, to lose a home qualifier to notoriously poor travelers Bolivia, providing a tough start for new boss Ricardo Gareca. Alexis Sánchez is injured, with a host of new faces called up by Gareca.
Nothing but a win is acceptable for Brazil and their under-fire coach Dorival Junior. A Seleção, just fifth in the group, flattered to deceive in beating Ecuador 1-0 in September, their 1-0 defeat days later to Paraguay symptomatic of their stuttering form and limp Copa America quarter-final exit earlier this summer. Alisson is injured, meaning a start for Edérson in goal, while Vinicius Júnior also misses out with a neck problem. Gabriel Magalhaes should start at center-back.
Here's where to watch Chile vs Brazil and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.
Watch Chile vs Brazil Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Thursday, October 10
- Start time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Oct. 11) / 11am AEDT (Oct. 11)
Best free streams
- SBS On Demand (AUS)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Chile vs Brazil live stream broadcasters
You can watch Chile vs Brazil for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from Globo in Brazil, Chilevision in Chile and Caracol Play in Colombia.
Usually in Australia, Brazil, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
- SBS On Demand – Australia
- Globo –Brazil
- Chilevision – Chile
- Caracol Play – Colombia
Use a VPN to watch a Chile vs Brazil live stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Chile vs Brazil live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
Official Chile vs Brazil broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼
- North Africa
The Chile vs Brazil broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Chile vs Brazil live streams with a Shahid subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
- Sub-Saharan Africa
New World is the other main Chile vs Brazil rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.
Americas
Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼
- Bolivia, Chile, Peru
The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Brazil game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+.
In Chile, it is also possible to watch for free on Chilevision
- Argentina
The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Brazil in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play.
- Brazil
The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Brazil game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo.
- Colombia
The Chile vs Brazil World Cup qualifier will be show on Caracol Play TV in Colombia.
- Paraguay
Chile vs Brazil will be shown on GEN in Paraguay.
- Venezuela
You can watch Chile vs Brazil on free-to-air Venevision in Venezuela.
- USA and Canada
Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.
Oceania
Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼
- Australia
SBS On Demand will show the Chile vs Brazil World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.
Asia
Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼
In India you can watch a Chile vs Brazil live stream via FanCode.
- Indonesia
Vidio have the rights to Chile vs Brazil in Indonesia.
- Malaysia
Astro SuperSport 3 have the rights to Chile vs Brazil in Malaysia.
Middle East
Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼
Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Chile vs Brazil.
You can watch Chile vs Brazil live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Europe
Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼
- Balkans
Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Chile vs Brazil live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.
- France
DAZN France have the broadcast rights to Chile vs Brazil.
- Norway
Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast in Norway on VG+.
- Poland
Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 1 in Poland.
- Portugal
Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast on TV Sports 1 in Portugal.
- Spain
Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Chile vs Brazil in Spain.
- Ukraine
In Ukraine, you can watch Chile vs Brazil on Megogo Football.
Can I watch Chile vs Brazil for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia, Chile, Colombia and Brazil can watch a Chile vs Brazil free live stream.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Chile vs Brazil free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When does Chile vs Brazil kick off?
The Chile vs Brazil game takes place at 8pm ET / 5pm on Thursday, October 10. That's 1am BST / 11am AEDT on Friday, October 11 in the UK and Australia respectively.
Can I watch Chile vs Brazil on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.