How to watch Brazil vs USA at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time for Women's Volleyball Semi Final

Brazil vs USA TV channels and free streams

Ana Cristina of Brazil jumps to spike the ball ahead of the Brazil vs USA Women's Volleyball Semi Final at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Watch Brazil vs USA at Olympics 2024 for a women's volleyball semi final encounter that's so much more than a clash between the top seeds and the reigning champions. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brazil vs USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The Canarinhas are yet to drop a set en route to the semi-finals, the stage at which their journey ended in Tokyo. The team that knocked them out three years ago? That would be the USA, who went on to clinch gold. Gabi and Ana Cristina have looked unstoppable so far, but USA flexed their muscles last time out, demonstrating their strength in depth by throwing youngsters Avery Skinner and Kathryn Plummer into the mix.

They more than held their own, powering the reigning champions' most convincing performance so far, and Annie Drews applied the finishing touch. Here's where to watch Brazil vs USA and all 2024 Olympic Athletics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 8
  • Brazil vs USA start: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Brazil vs USA live stream broadcasters

You can watch Brazil vs USA at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Brazil vs USA in the women's volleyball.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic women's volleyball for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Brazil vs USA live streams in the US

The Brazil vs USA live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Brazil vs USA live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Brazil vs USA broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Brazil vs USA for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free Brazil vs USA live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Brazil vs USA at the 2024 Olympics?

The Brazil vs USA women's volleyball semi final takes place at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Thursday, August 8.

Brazil vs USA is available on Peacock in the USA, and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Brazil vs USA for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch Brazil vs USA on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

