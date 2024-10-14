Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams, as two teams battling it out for an intercontinental playoff spot face-off in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. Below we have all the info on how to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Paraguay got the goalless draw they wanted last time out. Despite averaging just 23% possession and facing 15 shots, la Albirroja produced an impressive rearguard action for a hard-earned point that keeps them in touch with Tuesday's opponents in the playoff spot. A 1-0 win over Brazil in September is proof that Gustavo Alfaro's side can pull of the odd upset, too.

Venezuela's quest to play at a first World Cup in their history took another solid step forward after captain Salomon Rondon struck an equalizer to draw with reigning world champions Argentina in Thursday's latest qualifier. La Vinotinto remain in seventh spot, on 11 points, after a fifth draw in nine outings thus far, but Fernando Batista knows a win will go a long way to securing that playoff spot as a minimum.

Here's where to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Paraguay vs Venezuela Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Tuesday October 15

Tuesday October 15 Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm ET / 12am BST (Oct. 16) / 10am AEDT (Oct. 16) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Venevision (VEN)

FREE Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream broadcasters

You can watch Paraguay vs Venezuela for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There is also free-to-air streaming option from Venevision in Venezuela.

Usually in Australia or Venezuela but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch free Paraguay vs Venezuela coverage as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream from abroad.

Official Paraguay vs Venezuela broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams▼ North Africa The Paraguay vs Venezuela broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Paraguay vs Venezuela rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Click to see more Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Paraguay vs Venezuela game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. Paraguay Paraguay vs Venezuela will be shown on GEN in Paraguay. Venezuela You can watch Paraguay vs Venezuela on Venevision in Venezuela. USA and Canada Paraguay vs Venezuela will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Paraguay vs Venezuela World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams▼ India In India you can watch a Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream via FanCode. Indonesia Vidio has the rights to Paraguay vs Venezuela in Indonesia. Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3 has the rights to Paraguay vs Venezuela in Malaysia.

Middle East

Click to see more Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Paraguay vs Venezuela. You can watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. France DAZN France has the broadcast rights to Paraguay vs Venezuela. Norway Paraguay vs Venezuela will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Paraguay vs Venezuela will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 2 in Poland.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Venezuela for free? Check your local broadcaster above but fans in Australia and Venezuela can watch a free Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Paraguay vs Venezuela kick off? The Paraguay vs Venezuela game kicks off at 7pm ET on Tuesday, October 15. That's 12am BST / 10am AEDT on Wednesday, October 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Venezuela on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).