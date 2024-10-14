Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Paraguay vs Venezuela broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Miguel Almiron (C), in white and red stripes, battles for possession with Miguel Navarro and Wilker Angel, both in red shirts.
(Image credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto)
Watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams, as two teams battling it out for an intercontinental playoff spot face-off in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. Below we have all the info on how to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Paraguay got the goalless draw they wanted last time out. Despite averaging just 23% possession and facing 15 shots, la Albirroja produced an impressive rearguard action for a hard-earned point that keeps them in touch with Tuesday's opponents in the playoff spot. A 1-0 win over Brazil in September is proof that Gustavo Alfaro's side can pull of the odd upset, too.

Venezuela's quest to play at a first World Cup in their history took another solid step forward after captain Salomon Rondon struck an equalizer to draw with reigning world champions Argentina in Thursday's latest qualifier. La Vinotinto remain in seventh spot, on 11 points, after a fifth draw in nine outings thus far, but Fernando Batista knows a win will go a long way to securing that playoff spot as a minimum.

Here's where to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Paraguay vs Venezuela Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Tuesday October 15
  • Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm ET / 12am BST (Oct. 16) / 10am AEDT (Oct. 16)

Best free streams

FREE Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream broadcasters

You can watch Paraguay vs Venezuela for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There is also free-to-air streaming option from Venevision in Venezuela.

Usually in Australia or Venezuela but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch free Paraguay vs Venezuela coverage as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Paraguay vs Venezuela live stream

Official Paraguay vs Venezuela broadcasters by region

Can I watch Paraguay vs Venezuela for free?

When does Paraguay vs Venezuela kick off?

The Paraguay vs Venezuela game kicks off at 7pm ET on Tuesday, October 15. That's 12am BST / 10am AEDT on Wednesday, October 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Venezuela on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

