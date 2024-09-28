Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Can one of these inconsistent sides change their fortunes?

Tottenham&#039;s Timo Werner shoots as Man Utd&#039;s Diogo Dalot tries to incercept during the sides&#039; January 2024 Premier League encounter.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
The Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream is a must-watch as these two sides try to kickstart their seasons after unconvincing starts. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Man Utd find themselves solidly mid-table after five games of the new Premier League season but there's no real sense that they deserve better than that. They were the better team against Crystal Palace last weekend, but as is so often the case they couldn't translate that into a much-needed victory.

Tottenham are above their opponents today on goal difference alone, and their comeback win over Brentford last time out will have restored some confidence after their recent North London Derby defeat. Ange Postecoglou's sides are supposed to improve in the second season and the stats suggest they should be doing better. Could it click here at Old Trafford?   

Here's where to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

  • Date: Sunday, September 29
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST

Use a VPN to watch any Man Utd vs Tottenham stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live streams in the US

The Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the following day (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

The Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Man Utd vs Tottenham is available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Can I watch a Man Utd vs Tottenham free live stream?

Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream.

Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.

When does Man Utd vs Tottenham start?

Man Utd vs Tottenham kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Sunday, September 29.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Tottenham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

