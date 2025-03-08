Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

The Ireland vs France live stream could determine which of these teams win this year's Six Nations. Below we have all the info on how to watch Ireland vs France from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After three wins from three, Ireland are in pole position to win the 2025 Six Nations. With a three-point lead over France in top spot, a victory in this crunch clash would potentially see Ireland crowned champions for a third consecutive tournament, depending on how England get on against Italy. At the very least, an Irish triumph over France would make them strong favourites going into the final weekend.

The French cannot be ruled out yet, though. If they were to come out on top at the Aviva Stadium, they would fancy their chances of scooping the prize. Head coach Fabien Galthie is under scrutiny after that shock defeat by England, but he would ease some of that pressure by mastermind a win here.

France will look to their miserly defence to frustrate Ireland, but the home team's possession play makes them a force to be reckoned with. Ireland have also had the edge in head-to-head meetings with France of late.

Here's where to watch today's Ireland vs France online from anywhere — including free options – and how to watch every Six Nations clash.

Watch Ireland vs France Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, March 8

Time: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sun) Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

VM Play (Ireland)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Ireland vs France live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs France for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and VM Play in Ireland.

Use a VPN to watch any Ireland vs France stream

If you're away from home while Ireland vs France is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including Ireland vs France, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

The Ireland vs France game is being broadcast on BBC One, while a live stream will be available on the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

BBC is a free service, though in order to use it you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Ireland vs France live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Watch Ireland vs France live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch Ireland vs France rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)