How to watch The Franchise online from anywhere – stream Sam Mendes' superhero satire

Legendary satirist Armando Iannucci turns his eye toward the Hollywood superhero franchise machine in his latest comedy, The Franchise. So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Franchise online from anywhere in the world.

It may seem like somewhat of a meta joke that the studio behind the ill-fated DCEU is delivering a satire of the superhero movie industry, but with Iannucci, alongside James Bond director Sam Mendes, audiences will be in safe hands.

The show follows the crew of the latest blockbuster being churned out of the studio system as they grapple with creative differences, studio interference, demanding actors and personal issues, all while trying to get their unpopular franchise movie off the ground. Said crew is made up of a host of well-known comedic faces, including Himesh Patel as Daniel, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric.

With a stacked comedic cast and a solid creative team, this satirical comedy could be the next big thing. So read on for how to watch The Franchise online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch The Franchise in the US

How to watch The Franchise online in the US

The Franchise premieres on HBO at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday, October 6. Following episodes will air in the same slot weekly. You'll also be able to stream episodes of the behind the scenes comedy on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month with commercials. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch The Franchise from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Franchise, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Franchise from anywhere:

How to watch The Franchise around the world

How to watch The Franchise online in the UK

UK viewers have a slight wait, but The Franchise will cross the Atlantic on October 21. When it arrives, it'll air on Sky Comedy and be available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.

How to watch The Franchise online in Canada

You can watch The Franchise exclusively on Crave in Canada with the premiere set for 10pm ET/PT on Sunday, starting October 6. Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content. Canadians away from might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

Where to watch The Franchise online in Australia

The Franchise will air via Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia, with episodes starting Monday, October 7. Foxtel Now offers a full, cable-like experience boasting 70+ channels from $25/month after a 10-day free trial. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

What you need to know about The Franchise

When is The Franchise release date? The Franchise debuts the first of eight episodes on HBO and Max in the US on Sunday, October 6 at 10pm ET/PT. Canada and Australia will get episodes the same time as the US, while the show bows in the UK on October 21.

The Franchise episode schedule

Episode 1: Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye – Sun Oct 06, 2024

Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye – Sun Oct 06, 2024 Episode 2: Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer – Sun Oct 13, 2024

Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer – Sun Oct 13, 2024 Episode 3: Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost – Sun Oct 20, 2024

Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost – Sun Oct 20, 2024 Episode 4: TBA – Sun Oct 27, 2024

TBA – Sun Oct 27, 2024 Episode 5: TBA – Sun Nov 3, 2024

TBA – Sun Nov 3, 2024 Episode 6: TBA – Sun Nov 10, 2024

TBA – Sun Nov 10, 2024 Episode 7: TBA – Sun Nov 17, 2024

TBA – Sun Nov 17, 2024 Episode 8: TBA – Sun Nov 24, 2024

Who is in the cast of The Franchise? Himesh Patel as Daniel

Aya Cash as Anita

Jessica Hynes as Steph

Billy Magnussen as Adam

Lolly Adefope as Dag

Darren Goldstein as Pat

Isaac Cole Powell as Bryson

Richard E. Grant as Peter

Daniel Brühl as Eric

Can I watch The Franchise for free? The Franchise is not available on any free streaming services. However, it will stream on Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia – both of which offer a free trial.

What can we expect from The Franchise? The official synopsis from HBO reads: "The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f**k-up has an origin story."

Who are the creators of The Franchise? The Franchise was created by Hollywood director Sam Mendes and comedy writing legend Armando Iannucci. Mendes is an Oscar-winning filmmaker known for directing the James Bond duo of Skyfall and Spectre as well as First World War epic 1917. He has a quartet of biopics about The Beatles in the works. Iannucci is satirical comedy royalty as the mind behind Alan Partridge, The Thick of It, Veep and Avenue 5. He's also had cinematic success with In the Loop, The Death of Stalin and A Personal History of David Copperfield.

