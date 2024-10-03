Every Bond movie has been added to Prime Video along with these 5 critically acclaimed films that have over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
It's Joy, Anya Taylor-Joy
Although I love nothing more than a spooky movie for this time of year, it's always nice to have options, and Prime Video's October 2024 schedule is crammed with a variety of movies and shows, including all 25 Bond movies. Not sure where to start? Here's how to watch the James Bond movies in order – make sure to also check out TechRadar's rankings for every James Bond movie with Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan.
While those will likely keep you busy, looking at everything new on Prime Video in October 2024, there are five other movies that I'd also recommend watching. Each film has over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and has gone straight onto my watchlist for this month. Of course I had to include a psychological thriller from the '90s and an A24 folk horror just to lift your autumnal spirits, but there's also a sci-fi and two romantic dramas to give you a little taste of what some of the best Prime Video movies are.
The best streaming services have been adding a load of the best horror movies to their content libraries but if you want a break from those, then here are five more critically acclaimed films that you can enjoy in October.
Before Midnight (2013)
RT Score: 98%
Age rating: R
Length: 109 minutes
Director: Richard Linklater
Arriving on: October 1
The third installment of Linklater's Before trilogy sees the return of Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, both of whom helped co-wrote the movies' screenplays. In the third and final movie, Jesse (Hawke) and Celine (Delpy) are now a couple vacationing in Greece with their children. On the last night of their family getaway, the two can't help but reminisce about how they fell in love and the journey they've embarked on since meeting on a train to Vienna more than two decades prior.
Ex Machina (2014)
RT Score: 92%
Age rating: R
Length: 108 minutes
Director: Alex Garland
Arriving on: October 1
When I watched Ex Machina for the first time, I distinctly remember saying that this movie should be what Black Mirror strives for. Made by the director that brought you Annihilation (2018) and Civil War (2024), Alex Garland, the movie follows a programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), who is invited to stay at the private estate of his company's CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). He learns that this is no ordinary trip, and is instead chosen to conduct the Turing test on robot Ava (Alicia Vikander). As the test progresses, Caleb realizes that Ava is more intelligent than expected.
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
RT Score: 95%
Age rating: R
Length: 119 minutes
Director: Johnathan Demme
Arriving on: October 1
The Silence of the Lambs is one of only three films in history to have won The Big Five at the Academy Awards, making it not only a staple in the horror genre but one of the most legendary movies in cinema. Based on the novel of the same name, top FBI student Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is recruited by chief Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist and cannibalistic murderer who could help the FBI hunt down another serial killer named Buffalo Bill. With chilling acting performances from both Hopkins and Foster, and a twist that will leave you on the edge of your seat, it's a perfect watch for this time of year.
Lost in Translation (2003)
RT Score: 95%
Age rating: R
Length: 102 minutes
Director: Sofia Coppola
Arriving on: October 1
Stepping away from the psychological thriller genre is Coppola's 2003 romantic comedy drama starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson as two strangers who cross paths during their time visiting Tokyo. Aging actor Bob Harris (Murray) is in Tokyo to film a whiskey commercial, while Charlotte (Johansson) is travelling with her photographer husband and second-guessing her new marriage. When the two meet, they find escapism in each other's company form a wholesome relationship in the backdrop of Tokyo's colorful skyline.
The Witch (2015)
RT Score: 91%
Age rating: R
Length: 92 minutes
Director: Robert Eggers
Arriving on: October 1
In light of the new trailer for Robert Eggers' upcoming vampire horror Nosferatu, I had to include his feature directorial debut in this month's Prime Video roundup. In 1630 New England, a farmer and his wife are struck with grief after their eldest son goes missing, laying the blame on their eldest daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy). Speculation rises, and her siblings begin to suspect that Thomasin is dabbling in witchcraft, but as the family travel further from their home they are torn apart by supernatural forces.
