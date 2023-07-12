How to watch State of Origin live stream: Game 3 New South Wales vs QLD

Watch State of Origin Game 3 live stream

New South Wales vs Queensland is available to watch live for free on 9Now in Australia. Rugby league fans in the UK can watch all the action via Sky Sports, while US viewers can stream the game via the Watch NRL service. Full details on how to watch New South Wales vs Queensland, wherever you are can be found just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wed, Jul 12 – 8.05pm AEST / 11:05 am BST / 6.05am EDT / 3.05am PDT Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream anywhere

Watch State of Origin Game 3: event preview

It's been another fascinating State of Origin series and, though Queensland know they've got the title sewn up after comprehensively beating New South Wales in the first two fixtures, the Maroons will step into the Blues' backyard at the Accor Stadium, Sydney, desperate to complete the whitewash. What better way to lift the shield when you can indulge in a little schadenfreude at the same time?

There's no such thing as a dead rubber in the State of Origin. The fiercest battle in Australian rugby league – perhaps, even, across the country's sporting diaspora – is sure to inspire Brad Fittler's New South Wales Blues to salvage some pride after two defeats (26-18 and 32-6) in the first two fixtures. Slow starts have been symptomatic of the Blues' malaise, despite starting the series as marginal favourites. Fittler has brought back Bradman Best, Keaon Koloamatangi, and Cody Walker as he tries to salvage some bragging rights from a disappointing campaign. Mitch Moses will again try to drag his teammates along with him after impressing in defeat thus far.

Things couldn't be better for Queensland Maroons, though, as they seek the clean sweep in their opponents' backyard. The Maroons have been able to name the same starting lineup for their first two games and only the suspension of full-back Reece Walsh has meant a change for this dead rubber. Coach Billy Slater, however, will be taking nothing for granted as the Maroons seek a first State of Origin whitewash since the Maroons won three out of three in 2010. Queensland's strong pack and deep bench could again prove critical.

Keen to watch the series denouement? Here’s how to watch State of Origin Game 3 live no matter where you are.

Watch State of Origin Game 3: NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE

Rugby League fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch State of Origin Game 3 free on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free NSW vs QLD live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the French Open on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch State of the Origin Game 3 from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone, or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to 9Now and start watching the rugby as if you were back at home.

How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand

Live State of the Origin rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $399.99 for the whole year. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK

In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports to watch the games. Kick-off for Game 3 is set for 11.05 am BST on Wednesday morning. Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24

Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44

Annual: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229.