How to watch Rowing at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Rowing broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Team GB Men's Eights team compete during the Rowing World Cup ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic rowing
(Image credit: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
Watch rowing at Olympics 2024 as the Team GB Men's Eights team look to end their dominant year with Olympic glory. Below we have all the information on how to watch rowing at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

In the Men's Eights, Team GB look to add an Olympic Gold medal to a trophy cabinet that already contains European and World Championships. While Sholto Carnegie and Rory Gibbs are the only returning Olympians in the pack, this side have been dominant throughout this cycle and go in to Paris as favourites to top the podium. 

Across the other rowing disciplines, Team GB are also tipped for gold in the Men's Pair with duo Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George, while the Dutch team of Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester could well repeat their World Championship winning run in the Women's. The Lightweight Doubles is not one to miss for fans of speed, and Emily Craig and Imogen Grant could continue their winning run and bag another gold for GB.

Here's where to watch rowing and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Rowing at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 3
  • Daily start: 3am ET / 8am BST
  • Finals dates: July 31 – August 3

Best free streams

FREE rowing Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch rowing at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic rowing.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic rowing for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch rowing Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The rowing live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA Network in the States.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch rowing Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17 – August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic rowing for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include rowing free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the rowing at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic rowing takes place between Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 3. Start times are at approximately 9am local time each day.

The 2024 Olympic rowing medal days and finals take place from Wednesday, July 31.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic rowing on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

