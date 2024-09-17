How to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez from anywhere
The NFL star and convicted murderer is the subject of Ryan Murphy’s latest series
Watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez quick guide
US viewers can watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez live on linear channel FX or through an OTT service like Sling TV. Alternatively, stream new episodes next day on Hulu. The show will air on FX Now in Canada, but there’s no release date yet for UK or Australian viewers.
Currently out of the country? Use a VPN to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online on your usual streaming service from anywhere.
|Release date: Tuesday, September 17
|TV channel: FX
|Stream: Sling TV (US) | Hulu (US) | FX Now (CA)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez – Preview
The fourth anthology series in Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning franchise, American Sports Story will examine the troubled life and crimes of Aaron Hernandez, the New England Patriots star convicted of first degree murder. This 10-part FX drama brings his shocking true story to life, and our guide below explains how to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online from anywhere.
Created by Stu Zicherman (The Shrink Next Door) and based on podcast series Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., the first installment dives into the NFL player's difficult past.
A bulked up Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story) will play Hernandez, the talented athlete convicted of Odin Lloyd's murder in 2015, with Ross Jirgl (Butch vs Sundance) as Tom Brady and Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Boys) as University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow. Below we have more details on how to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Fernandez online wherever you are.
How to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online in the US
The first season of American Sports Story arrives on Tuesday, September 17, when viewers can enjoy two back-to-back episodes on FX at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. Subsequently, episodes air one per week in the same timeslot, with the series concluding on November 12.
If you already have FX, you’re good to go. But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV – specifically the Sling Blue package which includes FX.
Hulu subscribers can also watch FX live with a Hulu with Live TV plan (at $76.99 per month). But the cheapest option might be to catch episodes next day on Hulu with its $7.99 a month on-demand only service. The basic plan also provides a whopping 30-day Hulu free trial.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on Hulu from abroad.
How to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online from outside your country
If you’re out of the country when American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez airs, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez from anywhere:
How to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online in Canada
Canadian viewers can watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on linear channel FX and catch the first two episodes of this gripping true story every Tuesday from September 17 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.
It’s also possible to catch up with the series online with FX Now. Bear in mind, however, that you'll need an FX cable subscription to watch new episodes live or through the app.
If you already have an FX package, but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch the latest episodes by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to Canada.
Can I watch American Sports Story online in the UK?
Has someone dropped the ball? We haven’t seen a UK release date for American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez yet, so viewers across the Pond might be in for a long wait if they want to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online.
FX shows like Feud: Capote vs. The Swans tend to land on Disney Plus a few months after their US debut.
American abroad? A VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online in Australia?
At present, there's no way for Aussies to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online. Neither Binge, which is the Australian home of Ryan Murphy’s other entries in the American Story franchise, nor Disney Plus, whose content library includes FX series like The Old Man and Shogun, are confirmed as streaming the show Down Under. As soon as we hear otherwise, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Lastly – if you’re an American abroad in Australia, you won’t be able to connect to regional services like Hulu or Sling TV. The solution? Simply download a VPN to use your VOD service and stream American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez just like you would back home.
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez cast
- Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez
- Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow
- Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton
- Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer
- Jake Cannavale as Chris
- Catfish Jean as Ernest "Bo" Wallace
- Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins
- Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez
- Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez
- Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murphy
- Norbert Leo Butz as Bill Belichick
- Kwadarrius Smith as Gameday Deion Branch
- Ross Jirgl as Tom Brady
- Casey Sullivan as Sam Bradford
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode guide
- Episode 1 - "If It’s To Be": Tuesday, September 17
- Episode 2 - "Consequences, With Extreme Prejudice": Tuesday, September 17
- Episode 3 - "Pray The Gay Away": Tuesday, September 24
- Episode 4 - "Birthday Money": Tuesday, October 1
- Episode 5 – “The Man”: Tuesday, October 8
- Episode 6 – TBA: Tuesday, October 15
- Episode 7 – TBA: Tuesday, October 22
- Episode 8 – TBA: Tuesday, October 29
- Episode 9 – “What’s Left Behind”: Tuesday, November 5
- Episode 10 – “Who Killed Aaron Hernandez”: Tuesday, November 12
