How to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans online – stream Ryan Murphy’s starry anthology series

US viewers can watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans live on linear channel FX or through an OTT service like Sling TV. Alternatively, catch episodes a day later on Hulu. In Canada, the series will air on FX Now, while Australians can stream it through either Binge or Foxtel Now.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: preview

Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology series features a to-die-for cast comprised of Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald and Chloë Sevigny. The eight-part FX series finds renowned author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) betraying the trust of his high society chums – a decision that he soon comes to regret. Read below for how to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans online from anywhere now.

Debuting way back in 2017, anthology series Feud – created by Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam – got off to an explosive start with Feud: Bette and Joan. Starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Hollywood legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, it was a fascinating depiction of their vitriolic relationship, begrudging professional respect, and dual mistreatment by the Hollywood machine.

A confounding 7 years passed without a follow-up. But now the wait is finally over. Fans of TV dramas in which an A-list cast brings the bitter rivalries of rich and famous celebrities to life will be on cloud nine watching Capote vs. The Swans.

Based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, Feud’s sophomore season charts Capote’s scandalous treatment of his New York socialite friends, affectionately dubbed the “swans.” Acting as chief confessor and confidante, he exposed their private lives in his thinly fictionalised "La Côte Basque 1965.” Incandescent with rage, they subsequently cast him out from the high society circles he craved.

Written by Jon Robin Baitz and directed by the likes of indie auteur Gus Van Sant (Milk, Good Will Hunting) and Jennifer Lynch, Feud promises to be a compelling portrait of wealth, revenge, and a celebrated author's tragic fall from grace.

Our guide below explains how to watch Capote vs. The Swans online now and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans online in the US

If you're travelling abroad when Feud: Capote vs. The Swans airs, you'll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans online in Canada

Canadian fans can watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on FX from Wednesday, January 31 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT, in line with the show's US broadcast. Canadians can also catch up online with FX Now.

Can I watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans online in the UK?

No release date has been confirmed for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans just yet. However, UK viewers should expect all-new episodes to land on Disney Plus sometime in the coming months.

How to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans free online in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans online from Thursday, February 1. New episodes will be broadcast on the Showcase channel from 9:30pm AEST at the same time each week. Cord-cutters have a number of different OTT options. The first is Aussie streamer Binge. It's very temptingly priced at AUS$10 a month, and new customers can benefit from its generous 7-day FREE trial. Then there's Foxtel Now, which offers a fuller, cable-like experience.

