Captain America: Brave New World's first trailer goes back to the series' political thriller vibes, and reveals a big new character

The teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has dropped, and aside from the exciting glimpses of Samuel Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who we finally get to see take on the Captain America role from Steve Rogers – there's an even bigger reveal at the end that you won't want to miss.

It's Harrison Ford, but like you've never seen him. In the last seconds of the trailer (see below), we get a small clip that shows the Red Hulk, smashing (as Hulks are wont to do) down Cap's shield. The actor will make his Marvel debut playing the human Thaddeus Ross, who's also the president of the US, and who we presume will turn into the Red Hulk.

The Marvel Phase 5 movie is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise – thankfully, Marvel was a bit more creative and didn't go with 'Captain America 4' for the title – and will see US president Ross negotiating the role that Captain America can play in the military.

Going by the trailer, Captain America: Brave New World will be similar to the Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which struck a more political thriller tone than the usual blockbuster action superhero spectacle that we've come to know Marvel for.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters in February 2025. While you wait, why not catch up on our pick of the best Marvel movies. Not sure where to start? Here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order to get you ready for the next chapter.

