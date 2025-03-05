Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch live streams of the UEFA Europa League

Stream on ZiggoSport ( Netherlands ), RTL+ (Germany) Paramount Plus (US) and Discovery Plus (UK)

Get your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% right now)

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

The Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream promises to be a high-quality match between two sides both enjoying impressive domestic campaigns.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt from anywhere and potentially for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

After some tough years on and off the pitch, former Nice boss Francesco Farioli has reinvigorated the Dutch giants. Ajax sit top of the Eredivisie table, eight points clear of bitter rivals PSV, and have won their last nine league games.

However, they have struggled at times in Europe and had to battle hard to edge past Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the playoffs. They’ll expect an even sterner test against their German opponents and will want to ensure they make the most of home advantage in the first leg.

Read on to find out how to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams online from anywhere, and more about Eintracht Frankfurt...

Watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt: A quick guide Key dates Date: Thursday, March 6

Kick-off: 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT / 8:00pm GMT Best streams Discovery Plus (UK)

Paramount Plus (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

Five reasons why you should invest in a VPN...

It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'black outs', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock. Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch FREE Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament. Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN. Want to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that. We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!

How is Eintracht Frankfurt performing at the moment?

Currently third in the Bundesliga table and in with a great chance of securing Champions League football next season, Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying an impressive season.

Dino Toppmoller’s side were excellent in the group stage of the Europa League as they finished in fifth place and are hoping to repeat their heroics of 2022 when they won the competition for the second time. They are coming into the game on the back of two defeats, but they were against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, the only two sides above them in the league table.

How to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams in the US

The Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Porto vs Roma is also being shown on CBS Sports Network, which is included in the cable-cutting streamer FuboTV's standard package, which costs $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams in the UK

The Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream is on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams in Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League 2024/25, including Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

If you're abroad and struggling to connect to your DAZN account, NordVPN can help you to stream from anywhere.

How to watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt streams in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt. Prices start from $15 per month for the Stan Sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

Not at home in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access Stan Sport from anywhere.

What time is Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt? The Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 6 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).