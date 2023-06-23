7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (June 23)

This weekend sees yet another slew of headline-grabbing new movies and TV shows make their way onto Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more.

We’ve already been treated to the likes of Extraction 2 and Black Mirror season 6 this month, and the next few days welcomes two highly-anticipated projects to Disney Plus: new Marvel TV show Secret Invasion and the second installment of critically-acclaimed kitchen drama The Bear.

Subscribers to Paramount Plus, Netflix, Max and Prime Video have plenty of new streaming options to peruse, too, and below, we’ve rounded up the biggest of the lot to help you decide what to watch.

Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adds yet another string to its bow this weekend with the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus – aka the first Marvel Phase 5 TV show.

In this six-episode series, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is tasked with preventing an impending invasion of Earth by a ruthless faction of Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race. MCU veterans Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle are among the show’s supporting cast, while franchise newcomers include Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

We described the series as “a stylishly mature Marvel TV show” in our Secret Invasion review , which bodes well for its chances of ranking among the best Disney Plus shows of 2023.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

The Bear season 2 (Hulu, Disney Plus)

Low-budget kitchen drama The Bear took the internet by storm in 2022, and the award-winning series returns for its second season this weekend – exactly one year after its Hulu debut.

Now streaming in its entirety on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, The Bear season 2 finds Carmey (Jeremy Allen White) and the gang attempting to open a new, higher-end restaurant in downtown Chicago – a challenge that brings its own unique obstacles.

Molly Gordon and Bob Odenkirk are among the new faces joining the cast of The Bear season 2, which critics have described as “TV at its blistering, brilliant best.” You won’t want to miss this one.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

And Just Like That… season 2 (Max)

Also returning for its second season this weekend is Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… on Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and the rest of the show’s core cast reprise their roles for more Manhattan hijinks in season 2, while new episodes will also feature the return of John Corbett's Aidan. Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha, too, though only for a brief cameo appearance at the end of the season.

The first two episodes of And Just Like That… season 2 are now available to stream on Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK, with the show’s nine remaining entries set to arrive weekly every Thursday through August 24.

Now available to stream on Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK.

I'm a Virgo (Prime Video)

Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley makes his small screen debut this weekend with new absurdist comedy series I’m a Virgo on Prime Video.

Starring Emmy-award winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), I’m a Virgo follows the life and misadventures of Cootie, a 19-year-old, Oakland-dwelling man who also happens to be 13 feet tall. Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Olivia Washington and Allius Barnes count among the show’s supporting cast.

Riley himself directs all seven episodes of I’m a Virgo, which critics have described as a “glorious coming-of-age tale [that] sucks you in like almost no other TV show.” In other words, this could be one of the best Prime Video series of 2023.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Glamorous (Netflix)

Perhaps the reason Kim Cattral will only be making a cameo appearance in And Just Like That… season 2 is because she’s spent most of the past year filming new Netflix dramedy Glamorous.

This 10-episode series follows Marco (played by YouTuber Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer man (as Netflix describes them) who lands their dream job working alongside beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). Think Ugly Betty meets The Devil Wears Prada.

Critics haven’t exactly warmed to Glamorous, describing the show as a “pale imitation” and a “missed opportunity,” but it looks like a fun time, at least.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Gold (Paramount Plus)

Having originally aired on BBC One in the UK back in February, British crime drama The Gold makes its overseas debut on Paramount Plus this Sunday.

This six-episode series recounts the true story and aftermath of the 1984 Brink's-Mat robbery, which saw £26 million-worth of gold bullion stolen from a security depot near Heathrow airport. At the time, it was the largest robbery in history.

British critics called The Gold “a 24-carat drama about one of the UK’s most shocking robberies” earlier this year, suggesting it could be one of the best Paramount Plus series to debut on the streamer so far.

Available to stream on Paramount Plus from Sunday.

Break Point (Netflix)

This week’s documentary pick is actually the second half of a sports docuseries – Break Point – that began airing on Netflix back in January.

Hailing from the same producers as Drive to Survive, this fly-on-the-wall show gives viewers a rare insight into the highs and lows of the tennis world, featuring commentary from players including Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, and Ons Jabeur.

Critics hailed Break Point as “riveting almost from the first point” back in January, so Netflix will be hoping that the remainder of its newest court drama continues in the same vein.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

