7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more this weekend (July 28)

It's nearly time to wave goodbye to July. But, before we do, there are a bunch of great (and not so great) new movies and TV shows to stream over the final weekend of the month.

Unsurprisingly, Barbenheimer continues to dominate the entertainment news cycle. That doesn't mean, though, that the world's best streaming services are resting on their laurels. Far from it, in fact – the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus are coming out swinging with some heavy hitters this weekend. As always, we're here to clue you up on what's worth watching before the new working weeks begins.

From returning hit fantasy shows to new sports-based documentaries, these are the new films and TV series to watch this weekend. Happy streaming!

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 (Netflix)

One of the best Netflix shows – depending on who you speak to, anyway – is back on our screens to wrap up Henry Cavill's time as Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher season 3 volume 2 marks the final time we'll see Cavill suit up as everyone's favorite monster slayer, with Liam Hemsworth set to replace the departing lead actor from season 4 onwards.

After The Witcher season 3 volume 1's cliffhanger ending, this installment's second batch of episodes has a fair deal to wrap up before Cavill rides off into the sunset. Season 3's final trio of episodes are out now and, once you've watched them all, be sure to read our Witcher season 3 ending explainer to get answers to your biggest questions about Cavill's departure and more.

Twisted Metal (Peacock)

Another week, another live-action adaptation of a beloved video game property. This time around, cult classic PlayStation series Twisted Metal is the beneficiary of the TV show treatment, with the series debuting on Peacock on July 27.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie plays John Doe, an amnesiac driver who's forced to deliver a package to a mysterious benefactor in a post-apocalyptic world. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) are among its supporting cast.

Twisted Metal's first teaser clip had fans pulling their hair out over how corny it seemed, but critics have been a lot kinder to we expected. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a respectable 66% critical rating, so maybe it's not as bad as we all feared. One to check out if you're a fan of the games and/or dark comedy-infused apocalyptic TV shows.

The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV Plus)

Based on real-life events (and the 2015 novel The Great Beanie Baby Bubble), this Apple TV Plus comedy-drama movie is a Beanie Baby collector's dream film adaptation.

Zach Galifianakis stars as Ty Warner, a frustrated salesman who can't convince anyone to invest in his idea for a new toy line. However, his luck changes when three women – his wife Sheila (Sarah Snook), Robbie (Elizabeth Banks), and Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan) – join forces with him to bring his idea to life. The result? One of the biggest toy crazes the world has ever seen.

The Beanie Bubble isn't likely to cement itself as one of the best Apple TV Plus movies ever, mind you. Per Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds 62% critical and 56% audience scores, so don't expect it to be a heavy hitter. Still, if you've exhausted every other item on this list, it might be worth catching.

Good Omens season 2 (Prime Video)

Four years after David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Crowly and Aziraphale wormed their ways into our hearts in Good Omen's TV adaptation, the duo are back for more celestial adventures in one of the best Prime Video shows around.

Based on an original idea by legendary authors Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, Good Omens season 2 reunites the pair as they're forced to save the world once more. Jon Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Niamh Walsh, and Gloria Obianyo are among its fantastic supporting cast.

At the time of writing, Good Omens season 2 has been acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Yes, some have criticised its piecemeal plot and less enthralling drama. But, buoyed by Tennant and Sheen's powerhouse chemistry and plenty of laugh-out-loud gags, Good Omens' sophomore season appears to be another TV winner for Amazon's main streamer.

Harley Quinn season 4 (Max)

One of the best Max shows – and one of the best animated series currently on TV – is back for its highly anticipated fourth season this weekend.

Following events in its third season and 2023 Valentine's Day Special, Harley Quinn season 4 sees the titular anti-hero and her girlfriend Posion Ivy navigate the world of Gotham City in new and riotously exciting (and gratuitously violent) ways.

Fans of the award-winning animated show will find plenty more to enjoy from Harley Quinn's latest offering, which continues to be one of the most underrated TV shows of the last four years. Don't take our word for it, though – outside of its first season, which earned no-less-impressive 89% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, every season of Harley Quinn has landed a perfect rating on the review aggregator website. Go and watch this terrific Batman spin-off series on Max immediately.

Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie (Netflix)

Need to keep any young children quiet for a couple of hours this weekend? Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie is our family-friendly option on this week's list.

Based on the French CGI animated series of the same name, this semi-reboot project follows the titular crimefighting pair as they acquire their superhuman abilities and collaborate to keep Paris safe from the villain known as Hawk Moth.

Miraculous' movie adaptation isn't likely to make it onto our best Netflix movies (it's just debuted in our new Netflix movies guide, though), but it's sure to entertain your kids for a bit. Reviews have been mixed for this one – but hey, when have children ever cared about that?

Chevalier (Disney Plus)

This Searchlight Pictures offering is the latest addition to our new Disney Plus movies list, and while it doesn't have the unquestionable ability to take a spot in our best Disney Plus movies guide, Chevalier is still worth watching if you're after something a tad different.

The film tells the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, aka the first classical composer of African descent and one of the most underrated musicians of all-time. Chevalier charts his rise from working class son of a plantation worker to the revered composer he's known as today, albeit with some historical revisions to add dollops of drama to proceedings.

Fans of Hamilton and other iconic musicals shouldn't expect similar genre fare from Chevalier, but anyone who enjoys period and/or musical dramas will get a kick out of it.