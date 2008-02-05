Russ Andrews Torlyte Platform

Asked simply to send us something under the general heading of 'equipment support', Russ Andrews elected to supply this simple platform, and we're glad it did. Racks are useful components (and Russ does indeed offer whole Torlyte assemblies), but they aren't always necessary or appropriate.

This simple component looks like the world's most expensive breadboard, even though it weighs remarkably little thanks to the intricate construction of Torlyte.

Internal dampening

There's also some form of internal ribbing that supports the outer layers, so it's surprisingly strong. But its real point is to provide high stiffness and low mass, so that high-frequency resonances are efficiently damped internally. On its underside are three oak cones; Russ sent us a set of three Oak Cone Feet to fit to equipment in place of regular plastic or metal feet (£21 per set of three).

The Russ Andrews website suggests using this as an accessory on your existing rack to improve CD replay. And we were most taken with its performance under two very different LP players, sitting atop a custom spring-supported isolation base.

The effect on each turntable was similar, though more obvious for the solid chassis one, with a markedly clearer midrange and a touch more sparkle to the treble, as well as little change in the bass. Something of the same magic was worked between turntable and solid rack, though even Torlyte can't make up for a lack of low-frequency isolation.

CD players and amps, however, aren't much prone to LF microphony and a Torlyte under such components can clearly give insight.