1More Evo review

The 1More Evo are hands down the company's best earbuds yet, offering plenty of useful features, from strong audio to decent ANC

1More Evo: two-minute review

1More is one of those brands that has been around for a while without ever quite achieving the greatness it perhaps should have. A reliable and affordable bet, yes, but the company has never hit it clean out of the park, despite releasing a number of earbuds and headphones that nearly manage this.

So far, 1More has yet to join Sony, Bose, Sennheiser et al among our pick of the best wireless earbuds, but the good news is that it feels like the tide has finally turned with the latest 1More Evo. Packed full of useful perks such as ANC, wearer detection and a companion app – all of which mostly work very well – plus LDAC support, IPX4 protection and some great sound quality, the 1More Evo are a tempting proposition indeed.

With a standard price of $170/£220 (around AU$383), these are actually reasonable rivals to the Apple AirPods Pro and other earphones in this price range – and we do not say this lightly.

The 1More Evo are a little bulkier than other options but they feel snug in your ear and won't overwhelm you even if, like us, you have small ears.

In exchange for accommodating a slightly bigger earpiece and case, you get great sound quality with punchy bass, rich mids and crisp highs. A choice of either 1More's SoundID profiling (where its companion app figures out what you will like most), or being able to tweak the EQ for yourself proves useful here too.

The 1More Evo has all the necessary features at this price point. It's possible to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, there's wireless charging via the charging case, and the noise cancellation is competent with a wealth of options to get things just how you need them.

The touch controls are adequate rather than excellent and could feature better options and commands, but it's a workable flaw as the basics are there.

Battery life wise, there's a decent enough 5.5 hours with ANC on and about eight when you have it switched off. In ordinary life, you're likely to find it somewhere between the two as you probably won't be using ANC all the time.

Ultimately, the 1More Evo are all about convenience. They offer the features you'd expect at this price, right down to highly effective wearer detection and decent codec support. Their style won't suit everyone, but they're now a viable alternative from the usual bigger-name brands that already dominate the best true wireless earbuds field. Welcome, 1More; we've been expecting you.

1More's jewel-like top surface may not suit all tastes, but it's well-made

$170 / £220 (around AU$383)

Released in Spring 2022

Available in either black or white, the 1More EVO are currently available in the US and UK. Although regularly priced at $170/£220 across certain retailers, they are already discounted when buying direct from 1More. Here, you'll find them reduced to $136 and £180, but there are also discounts at third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Normally, price cuts can vary depending on color schemes but both the black and the white models of the 1More EVO are on sale right now, which is a nice touch.

The case is a little larger than we've come to expect but again, it's rock-solid

1More Evo: design and features

Bulky earphones

IPX4 water resistant

Up to 8 hours battery from earbuds and 28 hours from charging case

The 1More Evo are definitely a bulkier pair of earbuds than some other options. That doesn't mean they don't look stylish, with an almost jewel-like shape, but they can feel quite firm in your ears and they're certainly noticeable when wearing them out and about.

However, that also means there's little risk of them falling out. Even with our small ears, we found they didn't budge in the slightest, even during some fairly intense workouts.

The large rounded areas of the earbuds should mean that the touch controls are fantastic. However, they are and they aren't. They're easy to tap, but there's less to control here than with other earphones. While you can adjust what a double or triple tap does, there's no scope to tweak what a single tap does, or any gestures to change up in the 1More app.

Fortunately, you won't need the aforementioned touch controls for pausing or playback when someone speaks to you, since the 1More Evo offer great in-ear detection. It's highly sensitive with barely a gap between pulling the earphones out and the onboard tech playback pausing.

The charging case is a little on the bulky side to accommodate those larger earbuds, but it feels good in our hands and is uneventful in the right way. USB-C and wireless charging are supported here as expected.

The earbuds themselves have IPX4 water resistance which will keep you safe while getting sweaty or dealing with a wet day while you walk, too. So far, so good.

Design and features score: 4/5

Slightly bigger earpieces but they don't budge – plus there's plenty of stamina here

1More Evo: sound quality and noise cancellation

10mm dynamic driver plus balanced armature

Fairly respectable noise cancellation

Well balanced sound

The 1More Evo uses a 10mm dynamic driver combined with a balanced armature driver in each earbud. It's a great combination and proves exciting to listen to, with the likes of Childish Gambino's Feels Like Summer feeling vibrant and compelling, and The Beach Boys' God Only Knows sharp and crisp throughout.

Sticking Fleetwood Mac's The Chain on has us feeling far too excited not to check out that guitar riff – and it didn't disappoint. Full of detail, the 1More Evo reminds us just how great that riff is, when given its due diligence.

Bassy music including Foo Fighters' All My Life sounds powerful without being overwhelming. The soundstage isn't the widest out there, but you can still feel the music surrounding you and coming from different sides appropriately well. Tweaking the EQ either via 1More's SoundID profiling or by manually adjusting things to your liking makes a big difference, too.

Refreshingly, the earbuds support AAC, SBC, and LDAC, with the latter (originally a Sony solution) meaning that high-res audio streaming is an option. Basically, LDAC is a codec that allows you to stream high-resolution audio up to 32-bit/96kHz over Bluetooth at up to 990kbps. Whether it makes a huge difference to your listening pleasure is going to depend on the sensitivity of your ears and the resolution of the music you tend to play, but it's good to know that you've got the best available to you at the level.

When it comes to noise cancellation, the 1More Evo are both fantastic and need a little work – yes, it sounds odd, but allow us to explain. As with the EQ, tweaking the ANC is key. When we first started using them, we were next to a very loud fan and the 1More Evo completely blocked out the noise, to the point we thought the fan had cut out. Great, right? Hold on. Some other nosies did creep through over time. In a room where the TV was demonstrating a game, bizarrely, the slight noise of the game's music was heard through the 1More Evo's ANC.

Switching to the adaptive ANC mode seemed to help here, but it didn't provide complete silence – and it certainly couldn't better the likes of Sony's WF-1000XM4 or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Still, it was enough to focus on what we were doing and it really is worth tweaking things here to get a good result.

Sound quality and noise cancellation score: 4/5

USB-C charging port: we love to see it

1More Evo: value

Well priced

A valid alternative to bigger names

The 1More EVO packs a lot in for the price tag. Especially when reduced, (as they seem to be now) they're a very appealing pair of earbuds.

While they might not offer perfect controls or perfect ANC, they're very reliable all-rounders that mean you get a lot for your money.

Value score: 5/5

The app is where you'll be able to tweak 1More Evo's ANC, use SoundID profiling or change the EQ settings – which is well worth doing

1More Evo: should you buy them?

1More Evo Attributes Notes Rating Design and features Slightly larger earbuds but a comprehensive spec sheet 4/5 Sound quality and noise cancellation Exciting, zealous sound and (if you're prepared to fiddle with them) good ANC 4/5 Value An excellent buy for the money considering the top sound quality and feature-set 5/5

Buy them if…

You want great all-rounders

The 1More Evo do a little bit of everything and they mostly succeed at all of it, but without costing a fortune.

You prioritize sound-per-pound audio quality

The 1More Evo's greatest strength is their sound quality, giving you richer and more excitingly musical performance than many competitors – with LDAC higher-resolution codec support.

You need good battery life

The 1More Evo offer fairly good battery life for the price, ensuring you won't need to charge up too often even with ANC on.

Don't buy them if…

You want perfect ANC

Earbuds (rather than over-ears) aren't often the best option for perfect ANC but the 1More Evo are flawed here, even when you take the time to get them nixing noise at their best. If silence for you is golden, give them a miss.

You need great touch controls

The 1More Evo offer the basics when it comes to on-ear controls, but if you're heavily dependent on touching your earbuds to alter playback, the 1More's options won't be enough.

You want more subtle earbuds

The 1More Evo are fairly bulky-looking and their almost jewel-like cabouchon driver housing won't be to everyone's taste.

Also consider…

Think the 1More Evo might not be the true wireless earbuds for you? That's cool, here are three alternatives that could offer just the design, feature-set and sound quality you're looking for.

