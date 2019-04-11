ZEISS Otus 1.4/100 details leaked

Details have emerged of an upcoming ZEISS Otus 100mm f/1.4 lens, with Japanese camera rumors website Nokishita leaking images and specs purportedly of the new Otus 1.4/100 model, which hasn't yet been confirmed by ZEISS itself.

As Nikon Rumors points out, the lens has been rumored for some time, and was expected to have been announced at last year's Photokina show.

ZEISS currently offers three prime optics in its Otus range, namely the Otus 1.4/28, Otus 1.4/55 and Otus 1.4/85. Otus optics are available in ZE and ZF.2 mounts, for users of Canon and Nikon DSLRs respectively, and each produces an image circle that satisfies the dimensions of full-frame sensors.

A leaked spec sheet suggests the new optic will be designed from 14 elements spread over 11 groups, with a minimum focusing distance of 1m and a filter diameter of 86mm. Dimensions are 100.7 x 90mm, although with a weight of 1,405g for the Canon-fit version and 1,336g for Nikon, neither lens is particular light, which isn't surprising for a lens of this focal length and maximum aperture.

The upcoming lens (far right) is set to join the existing Otus 1.4/28, Otus 1.4/55 and Otus 1.4/85. Image credit: Nokishita

The Otus series was originally conceived to offer photographers excellent image quality at even wider apertures, although ZEISS also points out that the lenses' wide maximum aperture, high resolution and freedom from aberrations makes them a suitable choice for 4K and even 8K filmmaking.

Rumors suggest the new optic will be priced at $4,990 in the US. We'll have full details, including prices for other regions, as soon as the lens is made official.