You can now download Windows 10 Redstone 5 ISO files for a clean install

If you fancy testing out a future version of Windows 10, Microsoft has now made it possible to perform a fresh install of Windows 10 Redstone 5 by officially releasing the ISO files for the upcoming major update.

ISO files are essentially disc images that enable you to burn bootable CD or DVDs – or create bootable USB sticks – so that you can perform a fresh install of Windows 10 Redstone 5.

Many people prefer this option as it means you don’t have to upgrade your existing version of Windows 10, as you can simply perform a clean install that should make the operating system run faster (and more reliably). It also means you can install Windows 10 Redstone 5 on a new PC or hard drive without first having to install Windows 10.

While Microsoft has been working on Redstone 5 for a while now, this is the first time it has made the ISO files available. Not only does this move allow Windows 10 Redstone 5 to get into the hands of more people for testing, it also suggests that the final release for the next major Windows 10 update will be coming soon.

You can download the Windows 10 Redstone 5 ISO from Microsoft’s Insider Preview website.

Via Thurrott.com