Video: Samsung SUR40 with Microsoft Surface

Microsoft's second generation Surface from Samsung has already won admiring glances the world over and TechRadar has spent some time with the table-top-tech to bring you a video look at what you need to know.

With both Microsoft and Samsung hoping that the education market and businesses wanting to show off their wares will take the Surface tech rather than your average consumer, the technology is certainly something we will begin to see seeping into our everyday lives.

Does that make this better than just a giant table with some neat connectivity tricks? TechRadar takes a look.