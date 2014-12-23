TechRadar Deals: Nintendo, TV, PS4, gadgets, games + more!

Saving you money is what TechRadar Deals is all about, and we've got some more bargains for you to consider here.

Whether you're after something for the family or simply looking for bargains for your own good self, we've got some deals for you! And if you haven't heard about the deals bonanza that's going down on the 26th, check out our Boxing Day sales page!

Here's a great little deal to kick us off. If you're looking to pick up a kick-ass USB stick, you can currently get the SanDisk Cruzer Extreme USB 3.0 drive with 64GB capacity for just £24.99.

Here's an exclusive deal just for you. Portable phone chargers are one of the most useful gadgets to own, and with the secret code TR14XMAS you can currently get £3 off the Omaker Premium portable charger with 10,000mAh of charge! That makes the price just £14.99.

If you're looking for a big TV but want to pay as little as possible, Richer Sounds currently has a deal just for you. You can pick up the 40-inch Luxor 401080 LED TV for just £169.95.

Remember, if you're still looking to buy last minute gifts, you could use Argos' click and collect service to order online and pick up in store! And if a PS4 is what you covet, today's best new deal is indeed at Argos. There you can pick up a black or white PS4 console with copies of Minecraft, Little Big Planet 3, Driveclub and LEGO Batman 3 all for £349.99.

This is a great gadget and Amazon is running an excellent deal on it for today only. It's a digital laser rangefinder that allows you to accurately measure distances of up to 15m. Normally it's £49.99, but today the Bosch PLR 15 Ditial Laser Rangefinder is reduced to £33.99.

If you're a PC gamer and have never played some of Valve's all-time greatest games, you're in luck. You can currently pick up every game Valve ever made, including Half-Life 1 and 2, Portal 1 and 2 and Left 4 Dead 1 and 2 (full list on the website) - all for just £10 when you use the secret code WINTER-SALE20-GROGRE.

Struggling for Christmas gift ideas? If you need help finding the perfect present for that hard to buy for friend or relative, or you're just running out of time and need a great last minute gift, look no further - get up to 69% off magazine subscriptions to titles like T3, Digital Camera, MacFormat, PC Format, Total Film, SFX and more!

Braun CruZer6 Face All-in-One original £35 @ Amazon

James Bond RC Aston Martin DB5 Car with lights and sound £24.99 @ Maplin

Nintendo DSi XL perfect Xmas gift only £59 delivered @ iwoot

Predator trilogy BLU-RAY boxset (6 discs ) £7 (+ more items in sale below) at play/fox direct

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay Form 2i Limited Edition Headphones with In-Line Remote - Blue - £47.99 delivered at IWOOT

Sony Bravia KDL-42W829BBU Smart 3D 42" LED TV with Sony HT-CT60BT Soundbar £509 @ Currys

Yamaha RX-V377 5.1Ch 100W Output 4K Ready AV Receiver - £179 - Richer Sounds

Xbox One Console - £285.00 @ Amazon

Lenovo e50 Quad Core Desktop PC 25% off £149.99 (£119.99 after cashback) with free delivery @ ebuyer

Sony Xperia Z3 Sim Free £399.88 at unlocked-mobiles

From Dusk Till Dawn 1-3 Complete Collection Blu-ray £8.99 @ Zavvi

Habitat Kringle Small Colour-Changing LED Tree only £6 Argos

Seagate 5TB USB 3.0 (3.5 inch) external hard drive (Black) £119.99 @ Amazon