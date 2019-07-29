Windows 10 May 2019 Update messed with your PC’s audio? Here’s the fix

Windows 10 May 2019 Update suffers from an annoying audio bug on some PCs, but the good news is that Microsoft has sorted this issue with its latest cumulative update for the OS – as well as a load of other problems.

Patch KB4505903 comes with a list of bug fixes, but addressing that audio glitch is actually an undocumented benefit, and was highlighted by Pete Brown, a Principal Program Manager in the Windows/PAX team focusing on tech for musicians, on Twitter (as spotted by Windows Latest).

The Windows 10 1903 DPC latency spike issue (causing audio glitches on some PCs) is fixed in KB4505903. You should see that come through Windows Update normally, shortly. If in a hurry, you can grab the stand-alone installer from here: https://t.co/0QOc4RkzU4July 28, 2019

Essentially, spikes of DPC (Deferred Procedure Call) latency bog the PC down sporadically, interfering with the playback of audio with obviously frustrating results.

As ever, the cumulative update in question will be delivered via Windows Update. Although as Brown notes, you can manually install it if you wish.

Hello, goodbye

Other fixes delivered with KB4505903 for Windows 10 May 2019 Update include the resolution of a problem whereby Windows Hello fails to work after rebooting your PC.

Some folks were hitting trouble when resuming from sleep or hibernation, being unable to change their display brightness, but that issue has also been cured.

If you’ve been plagued by colors being displayed wrongly on a 10-bit display, then that has been resolved, and several PDF-related problems with Microsoft Edge are also now history.

For the full (and rather long) list of fixes applied, you can check Microsoft’s support document here.

And as ever, there remain a few known issues with the update, including Windows Sandbox falling over with an error when you try to fire it up after the OS language has been changed during the installation of the May 2019 Update. Microsoft says it’s busy working on a solution for this.