We're at CES 2019, bringing you the latest tech news, launches and insights

John McCann

The sun is out (still pretty cloudy though...), the arrivals hall at McCarren International Airport is filled with a buzz of excitement and there's a lanyard hanging round our neck. It can mean only one thing... it's time for CES 2019!

CES 2019 is the world's biggest tech show, and we're reporting live from Las Vegas for the next week to bring you all the latest news, launches, insight, analysis and exciting developments in the world of technology.

We'll be getting hands on with all the hottest gear, speaking to the people who matter from the biggest companies around, and unearthing the weirdest, wackiest and potentially game-changing under-the-radar tech the show's vast halls have to offer.