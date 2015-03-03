The Pebble Time gets a Steel version, too

Pebble obviously loves Kickstarter: the original watch smashed the site's crowdfunding record and the new Pebble Time is set to do the same in the next few days. Now there's a Pebble Time Steel edition as well, shown off by Eric Migicovsky on stage at Mobile World Congress.

That's the Pebble, the Pebble Steel, the Pebble Time and the Pebble Time Steel, if you're struggling to keep up at the back. The original watch, plus a premium edition; and the new watch, now with a premium model as well.

It has everything the Pebble Time has – timeline interface, voice input, colour screen – but is "refined, made from premium materials, and designed for busy professionals who need to accomplish more during their day" according to Pebble. It comes with a silver, black or gold finish.

10-day battery life

The watch is made from stainless steel and comes in at 1mm thicker than the Pebble Time. It also boasts an impressive 10-day battery life – or so says Pebble – and is water resistant, like its immediate predecessor. It will ship in July with a choice of leather or stainless steel straps.

Once again Pebble is going down the Kickstarter route (and why wouldn't they?) – you'll be able to back the campaign for $250 (roughly £163/AU$320) until 27 March, with the regular retail price set at $299 (roughly £195/AU$383). Anyone who's already backed the original Pebble Time can switch to a Steel one, should they so wish.

"We want users to be able to choose the watch they want for any situation," said Migicovsky. "That's why we're so excited to introduce Pebble Time Steel today. It unites modern technology and world-class design – everything that is great about Pebble Time and Pebble Steel in one beautiful watch."