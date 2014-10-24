YouView updates BBC iPlayer and adds new Red Button apps

The new iPlayer app is designed to make content easier to find

YouView has today deployed a software update to set-top boxes in an effort to make the BBC's on demand TV content more accessible.

The software refresh, which rolls out to Humax and BT's boxes from today and TalkTalk's "in due course," has redesigned the BBC iPlayer interface and added a new Red Button service for all BBC channels.

YouView's main purpose, of course, is to provide a digital TV platform that blends live channels with catch-up services.

The latest changes to the iPlayer app include a batch of new content categories including documentaries, food, arts, history and science and nature.

Hit the red button on BBC channels to see the new apps

The new Red Button features are perhaps a bit more interesting. Press the red button on your YouView remote while watching any BBC channel and you'll now be presented with a new homescreen which offers access to the new iPlayer app as well as new apps from BBC Sport and BBC News.

You'll be able to stream live sports events that aren't necessarily being shown live on TV, watch recent news bulletins and access sports analysis previously only found on the BBC Sport website.

Watch sports highlights along with analysis and live streams

There's also a sports highlights section where you'll be able to catch up with Formula 1, and a weather section that will offer you forecasts for your local area.

"We are delighted to give YouView customers the best in free-to-air functionality," said Richard Halton, CEO of YouView.

"New BBC iPlayer and BBC Connected Red Button are just two of the many ways we're evolving and improving the YouView on demand TV service, ensuring seamless and easy access to great TV for everyone."