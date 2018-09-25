These older graphics cards are compatible with macOS Mojave

Apple has just released macOS 10.14 Mojave, its latest version of the operating system for Macs and MacBooks, but if you’re running an older Mac Pro, released between mid-2010 and mid-2012, then the installation is a bit more complex, so Apple has revealed what hardware you’ll need.

The new documentation from Apple explains which graphics cards are compatible with macOS 10.14 Mojave thanks to their support of Apple’s 3D API (known as Metal).

Mac Pros released between 2010 to 2012 came with GPUs that don't support the Metal API, so you'll need to install one of these cards if you want to use macOS Mojave.

Compatible graphics cards

These are the cards that support Metal and are compatible with macOS Mojave:

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 560 128-bit 4GB GDRR5

Sapphire Radeon PULSE RX 580 8GB GDDR5

Sapphire Radeon HD 7950 Mac Edition

Nvidia Quadro K5000 for Mac

Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 Mac Edition

Apple has also listed the following graphics cards that “might also be compatible” with macOS Mojave:

AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100

AMD Radeon Frontier Edition

Installing one of those cards in your Mac Pro doesn't guarantee it will be able to run macOS Mojave. If you want to be sure, we’d recommend going for a card from the first list that is Metal compatible.

To find out what graphics card you have installed, press the Option key on the keyboard and go to Apple > System Information > Graphics/Displays. If your graphics card can run macOS Mojave, it will say 'Supported' beside 'Metal'.