The Fujifilm X-A5 is the retro camera for selfie lovers

While the likes of the X-T2 , X-T20 and X100F might have caught the imagination of professional and enthusiast photographers, Fujifilm hasn't forgotten the more casual snapper.

The new Fujifilm X-A5 replaces the X-A3, and is the company's smallest and lightest X Series mirrorless camera to date.

The X-A5 features a newly developed 24.2MP APS-C sensor (though it doesn't appear to use the company's unique X-Trans sensor design), with an ISO range that extends up to ISO12,800.

It wouldn't be a Fujifilm camera without an array of Film Simulation Modes, with the X-A5 featuring 11 options to suit a range of subjects, from portraits to moody mono landscapes, while there are also 17 Advanced Filters to choose from.

The Intelligent Hybrid AF system promises to deliver focusing speeds twice as fast those of as previous models thanks to phase-detection pixels on the sensor (something that's been seen on models further up the X Series range in the past).

New electronic zoom lens

The X-A5 will also be the first X Series camera with the new Fujinon XC15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ, the company's first electronically-powered zoom lens for the X Mount.

This lightweight and compact zoom promises a smooth zooming mechanism that goes from a wide-angle 23mm (35mm film format equivalent) to a (relatively modest) 67.5mm, making it suitable for both group shots and portraits.

There's no electronic viewfinder, with the X-A5 instead equipped with a 3-inch touchscreen display that can rotate 180 degrees. When the panel is rotated 180 degrees, the Rear Command Dial automatically switches to the Zoom and Shutter Release function for failsafe composition when shooting selfies. Not only that, but the 180-degree rotation of the display also activates the Eye AF function.

To make sharing of images as seamless as possible, the X-A5 incorporates Bluetooth Low Energy technology to deliver automatic transfer of still images and videos to paired smartphones and tablet devices via the free Fujifilm Camera Remote app.

The X-A5 can capture video in 4K, although only up to 15p, but Full HD footage can be recorded up to 60/50p. The X-A5 also offers a 4K Burst function for stills, shooting 15fps in 4K image quality (delivering 8MP images), while it can shoot at 6fps at full resolution.

The Fujifilm X-A5 will be available as a kit with the new Fujinon XC15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens from February, in Brown, Pink and Black, priced at £549 – US and Australian pricing still to be confirmed.