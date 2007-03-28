Sony's ultimate home cinema TV stand

Many people don't make the most of their high definition TVs and expensive DVD players because setting up surround sound systems is seen as a complicated task. Sony thinks it has the answer. It's introducing the RHT-G800, a TV stand which acts like a home cinema dock.
It works just like an iPod dock, hooking your MP3 player up to your computer, speakers and power without you having to fiddle around unnecessarily.
Under the TV stand's touch-panel control it has a complete surround sound system, containing all the speakers needed to fill your whole room with the atmosphere of everything you watch. It's all pre-installed and connected for you, so there's no need to worry about fitting multiple speakers or dealing with any wiring.
All you have to do is place your TV on the stand, put your other devices - like your digital TV box and DVD player - on the shelves provided, and connect them with cables hidden away in the structure of the G800. Switch on, and you have instant home cinema, with surround sound.
The technology is called S-Force PRO Front Surround. Of it, Sony says: "It's an amazing effect - it sounds like you're surrounded with speakers, and yet there's none of the usual wiring all round the room. And it works in every room - whatever its size and shape."
Sony hopes it has also dealt with the problem of annoying your neighbours will loud bass. Its engineers have designed special vibration-cancelling technology, ensuring that while you get rich, powerful bass, much less of it escapes through the structure of the unit into walls and floors.
The Sony RHT-G800 is available from May. No pricing is yet available.
The RHT-G800 at a glance:
- A complete 5.1-channel home cinema surround system, built into a TV stand
- Fills your room with real surround sound, no clutter or cables
- Sony S-Force PRO Front Surround technology gives the effect of speakers behind you using digital signal processing and dedicated loudspeakers built into the RHT-G800
- 6 sound fields: Standard, Cinema, News, Sports, Music and Night Mode
- Sony S-Master digital amplification delivers 5x50W, plus 100W for the subwoofers
- Subwoofers have a vibration-cancelling design, for good bass without annoying the neighbours
- HDMI interface and auxiliary inputs: connect your DVD player, set-top box and games system through the RHT-G800 to your TV
- Touch-panel control and remote handset, with Bravia Theatre Sync for further system integration
- Superb build and finish: looks like high-quality furniture, not industrial shelving. High quality gloss finish and glass top plate with illuminated display
- Will accommodate up to 4 additional components (such as DVD players/recorders, set-top boxes, games consoles)
- Compact dimensions: it's just over 110cm wide (the same as a 46-inch/117-cm Sony Bravia TV)