Pioneer Kuro: UK plasma prices confirmed

Pioneer has confirmed that four new models in its revolutionary new Kuro plasma TVs will be available in the UK this month.

The two 50-inch and two 60-inch sets all offer 1080p Full HD picture resolution. They feature heavily revised plasma panel, electronics and filtering technologies to get the best picture yet seen from a Pioneer plasma.

More details on the individual sets are given below:

PDP-LX5080D - £3,199

50-inch widescreen display

1080p image resolution

20,000: 1 contrast ratio

Ambient light sensor

HDMI v1.3 with CEC

USB 2.0 ports

PDP-LX508D [High End] - £3,299

50-inch widescreen display

1080p image resolution

20,000: 1 contrast ratio

Direct Colour Filter 3+

Ambient light sensor

HDMI v1.3 with CEC

USB 2.0 port

PDP-LX6080D - £4,799

60-inch widescreen display

1080p image resolution

20,000: 1 contrast ratio

Ambient light sensor

HDMI v1.3 with CEC

USB 2.0 ports

PDP-LX608D [High End] - £4,899