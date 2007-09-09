Pioneer Kuro: UK plasma prices confirmed

Pioneer has confirmed that four new models in its revolutionary new Kuro plasma TVs will be available in the UK this month.
The two 50-inch and two 60-inch sets all offer 1080p Full HD picture resolution. They feature heavily revised plasma panel, electronics and filtering technologies to get the best picture yet seen from a Pioneer plasma.
More details on the individual sets are given below:
PDP-LX5080D - £3,199
- 50-inch widescreen display
- 1080p image resolution
- 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
- Ambient light sensor
- HDMI v1.3 with CEC
- USB 2.0 ports
PDP-LX508D [High End] - £3,299
- 50-inch widescreen display
- 1080p image resolution
- 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
- Direct Colour Filter 3+
- Ambient light sensor
- HDMI v1.3 with CEC
- USB 2.0 port
PDP-LX6080D - £4,799
- 60-inch widescreen display
- 1080p image resolution
- 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
- Ambient light sensor
- HDMI v1.3 with CEC
- USB 2.0 ports
PDP-LX608D [High End] - £4,899
- 60-inch widescreen display
- 1080p image resolution
- 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
- Direct Colour Filter 3+
- Ambient light sensor
- HDMI v1.3 with CEC
- USB 2.0 port