Channel 4HD arriving on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has confirmed that Channel 4's high definition channel 4HD will be joining its raft of new HD offerings.

4HD is the second HD channel announcement of the day from the company, following confirmation that the new ESPN sports channel that replaces Setanta will also be available in high def.

ESPN HD, and C4HD will join the only current HD channel BBC HD along with four other new HD channels Living HD, FX HD, MTV HD and National Geographic HD in the linear line-up.

This will be complemented by the extensive existing library of on-demand HD programming through TV Choice.

Bigger audience

Sarah Rose, Head of Channel Development at Channel 4, said: "We want our viewers to be able to watch their favourite Channel 4 programmes in the format they want and across multiple platforms so we're delighted to be launching 4HD on Virgin Media.

"Our catch-up service, 4oD, has been a great success on Virgin Media's TV platform and, as we continue to invest in HD production, we're bringing more Channel 4 programmes to more viewers in HD."

Not all of 4HD's programming will be in HD, with the simulcast of Channel 4 only switching to high definition for certain programmes, but it will be a welcome addition to the service.

The channel will be available to Virgin Media customers at no extra cost.

FX HD (channel 158), MTVNHD (Channel 310) and National Geographic HD (Channel 232) are launching on Virgin Media's TV platform tomorrow. ESPN HD will launch on August 3, with 4HD and LIVING HD coming soon.