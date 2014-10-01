Another new Android L build emerges in the wild

Android L may technically be out in the wild, but for most users it's still out of reach.

Nevertheless info about new builds pops up now and then, as is the case with this video, which was reportedly posted to the Google Chromium issue tracker.

The video shows a Chromium crashing bug, but more importantly it also provides a glimpse at Android L build LRW87D.

The differences between build LRW87D and existing Android L preview versions may be minimal, but they're fun to note regardless.

Refinements and tweaks

As 9 to 5 Google points out, the clock's numbers are bolder, the navigation buttons are smaller, and the wi-fi status indicator looks slightly different.

And also it apparently has issues playing videos without crashing.

Watch the video yourself to see if you can spot any more differences.

In the meantime Android fans waiting for L might not have to wait much longer, as the new Android version is expected to launch for more users this fall.