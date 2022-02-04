Scotland vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2022 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Scotland set the tone for a memorable tournament by shocking Eddie Jones' England 12 months ago, and Murrayfield expects as Stuart Hogg faces down an inexperienced England side on Saturday. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Scotland vs England live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Scotland vs England free live stream: BBC iPlayer (may require a VPN)

Scotland vs England kick-off times Date: Saturday, February 5 Time: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT / 5.45am NZDT Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Owen Farrell's absence means that Tom Curry captains England for the first time and Marcus Smith makes his Six Nations bow. It's a new-look England team enforced by injury, featuring Elliot Daly at centre and Joe Marchant at left wing.

Jones has spent the week piling the pressure on his opposite number, but Gregor Townsend will be acutely aware of the expectations surrounding this team. Scotland have still never won the Six Nations in its current form, but they've arguably never been better placed to smash down that barrier.

Finn Russell, one of the stars of last year's tournament, starts alongside Ali Price, while Jonny Gray returns to the second row. Zander Fagerson and Duhan van der Merwe also play. Read on for how to watch a Scotland vs England live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE.

More can't-miss sport: how to watch Super Bowl 2022

How to watch Scotland vs England: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Scotland vs England is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Scotland vs England on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Scotland vs England from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Scotland vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

Six Nations: how to watch Scotland vs England in the US

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch Scotland vs England: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Scotland vs England is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Scotland vs England using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch a Scotland vs England Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Scotland vs England on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Scotland vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Scotland vs England game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Six Nations: watch Scotland vs England live stream in Canada