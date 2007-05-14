Update: Motorola RAZR2 launched

Three new versions of the ultra-slim new Motorola RAZR2 are being rolled out by Motorola over the coming months. Heading up the range is the Motorola RAZR2 V9, which features 3G and HSDPA high speed data download capabilities. A quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE version, the V8, will also be released, as well as a V9m EVDO/CDMA version for American and other CDMA markets.

The ultra-slim update of the original iconic RAZR will be 2mm thinner and all models will have a new stainless steel frame with hardened glass screen. They will have 2-megapixel cameras onboard, and feature a music player with touch sensitive external. The RAZR2 will also have MicroSD card expansion included, with up to 2GB of memory supplied with some models (subject to operator and country).

The 3G Motorola RAZR V9 will be available from the third quarter of this year. The V8 version will start shipping first, however, in July. The V8 will offer a similar spec to the V9 but without the 3G/HSDPA high speed data and 3G video calling functionality.

Motorola RAZR2 V9 KEY FEATURES: